If there’s one thing all Real Housewives have in common, it’s great glam. From their chic on-camera confessionals to their regal reunion looks, these Bravolebs go all out with their beauty. And they usually have a professional team of hairstylists and makeup artists by their side along the way. So, we always trust a recommendation from a Real Housewife — especially Meredith Marks.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star recently revealed one of her go-to hair products. “The Color Wow Dream Coat spray is a literal lifesaver for me, especially during New York Fashion Week,” Marks said. “While running around going from show to show, it controls and tames my frizz so I’m always photo-ready.”

And this hair spray just so happens to be the no. 1 bestseller on Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop this award-winning Supernatural Spray!

Get the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is a holy grail hair product beloved by a slew of stars. Just ask celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton! The Color Wow global creative director told Vogue that this Dream Coat is “an anti-frizz treatment that waterproofs your hair. It stops frizz, even in the worst humidity, and leaves hair with a super glossy, glassy-like texture. What’s best is it feels like nothing is on the hair, it’s as light as water.” Appleton used this hair spray on Kim Kardashian for the 2023 Met Gala and J. Lo for the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. *Iconic*.

I’m also a huge fan of this Supernatural Spray! The anti-frizz formula works like magic, leaving my hair feeling silky-smooth, glossy and soft. The key is to apply this hair spray to damp, towel-dried hair before blow-drying to really feel the full effect.

Don’t let humidity crash the party! Use this Color Wow Dream Coat to keep your locks locked in place.

