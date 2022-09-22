Shoppers Say This Crop Puffer Vest Is Even Cuter Than Expected

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our wardrobe refresh for the fall is officially underway! Up until now, we’ve still been able to rock most of our summer styles, but the new season is here — and we have to adjust what we wear for the cooler weather. While we’re not breaking out our heavier knits and jackets quite yet, we are embracing different ways to layer up.

Vests are the ideal piece to buy now for the beginning of fall. They keep the chest warm, while still allowing for breathability in the arms — a.k.a. no awkward pit stains! And when we spotted this cropped style from MEROKEETY, we knew it was necessary to get our hands on it immediately. We can already tell that it’s adorable of course, but shoppers assure Us it looks even better in person!

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Crop Puffer Vest for prices starting at $28 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

Whenever any garment is cropped we’re immediately drawn to it, with this vest being no exception. The length hits right at the smaller part of the waist, making it a perfect match for all of your favorite high-waisted bottoms! We can team it with casual jeans or even try adding it to a dressier ensemble, like a high-waisted leather skirt and fitted long-sleeve tee. It comes in a slew of amazing shades, so you can pick out the hue which best fits in with your current fall wardrobe!

Although it’s a puffer, it’s still fairly lightweight — and the shorter hem guarantees it isn’t particularly heavy duty. You can wear it over long-sleeve tops or tanks, and even try creating a contrasting look by throwing it on over a looser sweatshirt. There are tons of ways to style the vest, and there’s no denying it’s seriously trendy. In fact, it’s clearly made a massive impression on shoppers — and we predict that it could become one of the most sought-after pieces of the season. Invest in the (best) vest!

