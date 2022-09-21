Our New Favorite Leather Mini for Fall Is the Steal of the Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A leather miniskirt is a year-round staple, but they’re at their peak powers during the fall! We’re not rocking heavy jackets yet and can even get away with going tight-free, so there’s no question we want to pick up a new one to wear with autumn just around the corner.

Faux-leather styles are our go-to these days, and our absolute favorite miniskirt we’ve seen to date is this one from Zeagoo! It’s incredibly affordable and boasts a classic look that you can make your own in a slew of different ways.

See it!

Get the Zeagoo High Waisted Faux Leather Mini Skirt for prices starting at $18 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

For starters, we would definitely consider this adorable skirt as a pinnacle of our fall wardrobe. You can dress it up or down and team it with pretty much every type of shoe. Its simplicity is what allows it to be particularly malleable when it comes to styling — and it’s clear it will always look fantastic! If you’re getting dolled up for dinner or drinks, pair it with a bodysuit and sleek jacket combo, but if you want a more casual look, throw on a sweatshirt and some cute sneakers!

See it!

Get the Zeagoo High Waisted Faux Leather Mini Skirt for prices starting at $18 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

The innovation is key here, people. The way this skirt is designed is slightly more interesting than just two panels of material cut and sewn together. There’s actual cross-stitching which is visible on the front of the skirt — not only giving the garment some texture, but also guaranteeing a more flattering fit! The high-waist style combined with this detailed stitching surely helped shoot this skirt to bestseller status. In fact, thousands of shoppers have picked it up and absolutely adore it! The look you’re scoring at this affordable price is truly unbeatable. If you haven’t picked up a leather mini for the fall yet or are after a new one in a fresh hue, check this one out and never look back!

See it: Get the Zeagoo High Waisted Faux Leather Mini Skirt for prices starting at $18 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Zeagoo and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!