This Michael Kors Puffer Is Under $150 During Macy’s Black Friday Preview





Black Friday 2019 is officially just days away, and we’re getting ourselves ready! Our bank accounts are also prepared — or at least as prepared as they can be! But if you don’t feel like making the rush to the mall on Friday and instead want to relax at home after your Thanksgiving feast, then we have a solution for you!

Macy’s is having a Black Friday Preview sale right now, where they’re letting customers score some of their best discounts ahead of the big shopping holiday. This is great for Us, because it gives people a head start so that they can spend more time with family and friends. One of the best deals we’ve seen is without a doubt this puffer coat — just take a look at it, it’s sure to be a massive hit!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat, Created For Macy’s (originally $340) on sale for just $135 during Macy’s Black Friday Preview, now through November 26, 2019!

Who doesn’t love a good puffer coat — especially one that’s from a top designer brand? This MICHAEL Michael Kors one is quite simply an amazing piece. We are obsessed with it — and even more obsessed with the sale price that we can buy it for right now! It’s 60% off during Macy’s Black Friday Preview, which saves you a total of $205.

You have nine different color options to choose from with this coat, and there’s a shade for everyone’s style. The bright red is great for bold fashion risk-takers, and the classic black is perfect for just about anyone. There’s also a gold option, dusty lilac color and even a darker gunmetal purple version. Any one of these will look great for your fall and winter wardrobes!

This is a longline puffer coat that provides some extra warmth for the lower half of the body. It also comes with a removable hood that’s outfitted with cute faux-fur trim to add some fashionable flair. This coat is also a major hit with Macy’s shoppers. 84% of reviewers say that they would recommend this coat, and praise its “flattering” fit and stunning look. One shopper said that it’s “great for Chicago winters,” which are notoriously brutal — and adds that this coat is “very well-made.”

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for loved ones on your holiday list, this coat is definitely a reliable and stylish choice!

Not quite the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more from MICHAEL Michael Kors and shop the entire Macy’s Black Friday Preview sale through November 26, 2019!

