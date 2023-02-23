Sale Extended! Take an Extra 25% Off at Michael Kors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Let’s add a little more designer into your life, shall we? Now is the time, as the incredible sale at Michael Kors was just extended! From now through February 27, 2023, shoppers can enjoy an additional 25% off select sale styles. Prices are as marked. No code necessary!
There are so many amazing shoes and clothing pieces in this sale that will be perfect for your spring wardrobe. See our top 10 picks below!
Shoes
Sadler Logo Jacquard Wedge Sandal
Such great shoes to dress up or down!
Amelia Braided Slide Sandal
Prefer a flat sandal? Fall in love with this braided pair!
Stark Embellished Glitter and Faux Fur Slide Sandal
You’ll sparkle from every angle with these crystal-embellished shoes!
Amelia Braided Mule
Here’s another take on the Amelia. Great for spring weddings or even pairing with jeans!
Maren Suede Lace-Up Flat
How gorgeous is this ballet-inspired style?
Clothing
Embellished Crepe Blazer
This oversized blazer is dotted with embellishments for a touch of glam!
Sequined Stretch Crepe Moto Jacket
This jacket takes a classic edgy style and makes it seriously shine!
Palm Sequined Tulle Mini Dress
The light-catching sequins on this dress work perfectly with the botanical palm print!
Logo Jacquard Hoodie Dress
Love athleisure fashion? Don’t let this figure-hugging hoodie dress pass you by!
One-Shoulder Swimsuit
Nothing will make you feel more confident on the beach than a designer swimsuit!
Looking for more? Explore the rest of the Michael Kors sale here!
