Sale Extended! Take an Extra 25% Off at Michael Kors

Sequined Stretch Crepe Moto Jacket/Amelia Braided Mule. Michael Kors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s add a little more designer into your life, shall we? Now is the time, as the incredible sale at Michael Kors was just extended! From now through February 27, 2023, shoppers can enjoy an additional 25% off select sale styles. Prices are as marked. No code necessary!

There are so many amazing shoes and clothing pieces in this sale that will be perfect for your spring wardrobe. See our top 10 picks below!

Shoes

Sadler Logo Jacquard Wedge Sandal

michael-kors-sale-wedge-slide
Michael Kors

Such great shoes to dress up or down!

Was $125On Sale: $59You Save 53%
See it!

Amelia Braided Slide Sandal

michael-kors-sale-braided-slide
Michael Kors

Prefer a flat sandal? Fall in love with this braided pair!

Was $125On Sale: $44You Save 65%
See it!

Stark Embellished Glitter and Faux Fur Slide Sandal

michael-kors-sale-crystal-slides
Michael Kors

You’ll sparkle from every angle with these crystal-embellished shoes!

Was $175On Sale: $79You Save 55%
See it!

Amelia Braided Mule

michael-kors-sale-braided-heels
Michael Kors

Here’s another take on the Amelia. Great for spring weddings or even pairing with jeans!

Was $145On Sale: $44You Save 70%
See it!

Maren Suede Lace-Up Flat

michael-kors-sale-ballet-flat
Michael Kors

How gorgeous is this ballet-inspired style?

Was $375On Sale: $113You Save 70%
See it!

Clothing

Embellished Crepe Blazer

michael-kors-sale-embellished-blazer
Michael Kors

This oversized blazer is dotted with embellishments for a touch of glam!

Was $650On Sale: $390You Save 40%
See it!

Sequined Stretch Crepe Moto Jacket

michael-kors-sale-sequin-moto-jacket
Michael Kors

This jacket takes a classic edgy style and makes it seriously shine!

Was $895On Sale: $470You Save 47%
See it!

Palm Sequined Tulle Mini Dress

michael-kors-sale-sequin-palm-dress
Michael Kors

The light-catching sequins on this dress work perfectly with the botanical palm print!

Was $695On Sale: $412You Save 41%
See it!

Logo Jacquard Hoodie Dress

michael-kors-sale-hoodie-dress
Michael Kors

Love athleisure fashion? Don’t let this figure-hugging hoodie dress pass you by!

Was $275On Sale: $62You Save 77%
See it!

One-Shoulder Swimsuit

michael-kors-sale-bathing-suit
Michael Kors

Nothing will make you feel more confident on the beach than a designer swimsuit!

Was $102On Sale: $54You Save 47%
See it!
Looking for more? Explore the rest of the Michael Kors sale here!

