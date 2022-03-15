Score 25% Off at Michael Kors During Their Spring Sale — Our Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our preferred way to celebrate the start of any new season is to go shopping! A change in climate is the ultimate excuse to pick up new pieces to wear, and luckily for Us, there are plenty of sales happening to make our spending a little bit easier on the wallet.

At the moment, you can take 25% off your entire purchase at Michael Kors — even on currently marked-down items! We decided to pick out our top handbags and accessories that you can start wearing right now below. If you need some guidance on where to start, our roundup has you covered!

This Extra Large Travel Bag

This bag is the ideal size to take with you on weekend getaways or as a carry-on for a flight. It has a compartment for your electronics and a slew of smaller pockets that you can use to store different essentials you can reach for and access in seconds.

Get the Eva Large Signature Logo Stripe Tote Bag (originally $298) on sale for $224 at Michael Kors!

This Fun Logo Backpack

This fabulous backpack is made from a neoprene scuba material that gives it a different type of texture, and we adore the neon pops of color in the chain detail and top strap. If you’re heading somewhere and want to stay hands-free, this is the bag to pick up!

Get the Slater Medium Logo Embossed Scuba Backpack (originally $358) on sale for $269 at Michael Kors!

This Top-Selling Carryall Tote

This zippered tote is one of the bestselling styles from the brand — and we know exactly why. There are plenty of organizational pockets on the outside and interior that keep everything in place and within reach, and it’s designed in a way that makes it comfortable to carry around all day long.

Get the Marilyn Medium Saffiano Leather Tote Bag (originally $228) on sale for $171 at Michael Kors!

These Sleek Leather Tote

This tote is an ideal bag to take with you to work on a daily basis. It has a huge main compartment where you can throw any items you need! It can hold your laptop, tablet and even an extra pair of shoes to change into at the end of the day.

Get the Karlie Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag (originally $398) on sale for $299 at Michael Kors!

This Gorgeous Top Handle Bag

This purse is the perfect compact size, but it still has enough room to carry what you need if you’re going out for lunch, dinner or errands. It’s made from smooth leather with a braided top handle, plus a longer chain if you want to carry it as a crossbody.

Get the Karlie Small Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $398) on sale for $299 at Michael Kors!

These Elevated Slides

These sandals are just as comfortable as any other slide, but they’re designed in a chicer fashion. We love the touch of espadrille flair thanks to the jute wraparound heel and gold logo detail on the top strap!

Get the Izzy Logo Embellished Leather Slide Sandal (originally $125) on sale for $94 at Michael Kors!

These Platform Sandals

The amount of height these shoes can add to your silhouette is incredible! The back block heel stacks up at nearly five inches, which is offset by the one inch platform to make the footwear easier to walk in.

Get the Wren Studded Logo and Leather Platform Sandal (originally $165) on sale for $124 at Michael Kors!

These Studded Sandals

The extra large studs that run across the top of these gladiator-style sandals make an impactful statement! You can wear them with casual looks and dressier ensembles as a comfortable and stylish shoe.

Get the Wren Studded Leather Sandal (originally $298) on sale for $224 at Michael Kors!

