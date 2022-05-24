Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are few stars in Hollywood who are working as hard as Mindy Kaling is right now. She’s recently launched two successful streaming shows — Never Have I Ever on Netflix and The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max — and has more projects in the works, most notably co-writing the third Legally Blonde movie. Excited is an understatement!

The 42-year-old is also a mother to two young children, so needless to say, she has a lot on her plate. With everything going on in Kaling’s life, we’re sure she has a killer self-care routine to help her decompress. Naturally, we want all of her tips. When it comes to her hair care, we specifically jotted down a serum she mentioned which leaves her strands looking on point!

Augustinus Bader The Hair Oil

Get the Augustinus Bader The Hair Oil with free shipping for $50 at Nordstrom!

This oil by Augustinus Bader is formulated to bring your hair back to life, specifically if you deal with breakage, split-ends or general hair damage. It also may help protect your hair from environmental stressors and further damage if you use hot tools for styling. The blend of amino acids in this oil, along with other good-for-you vitamins, quickly absorb into the hair to improve the strength and look of your strands.

Kaling explained that after washing her hair and brushing it out, she loves using a serum like this one before blow drying. She revealed in an interview with Marie Claire that this specific oil is one of her current go-tos, and she’s not the only person who’s a huge fan. So many more shoppers who have tried it are calling this oil their “new favorite” and a “winner” if you’re looking to give your hair an extra boost.

Get the Augustinus Bader The Hair Oil with free shipping for $50 at Nordstrom!

You can use this serum two or three times per week after your regular shampoo and conditioner routine. While your hair is still fairly damp, take a couple of drops and distribute it through your locks from about the mid-length to the ends. Then, we would recommend using a detangling brush to make sure each strand is coated. Shoppers say their hair looked and felt stronger after just a week of use, and we can only imagine how much better the results get with time. Sold!

See it: Get the Augustinus Bader The Hair Oil with free shipping for $50 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Augustinus Bader and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Nordstrom here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!