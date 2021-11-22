Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When your guests demand to know what’s in their delicious meal, we hope you share the secret: chef-curated spice blends that will enhance the way you cook. Mink Dog’s Bespoke Blends offer a wide variety of flavors and ingredients to elevate your home cooking adventures. The best part is that they deliver specially crafted spices, artisanal salts and organic maple products right to your door.

The more effort you put into your cooking, the more likely you are to get tired. And as your home cook repertoire expands, things tend to get more and more tricky. Spiralizers, air fryers, sous vide, pressure cookers… the list goes on. We can’t be the only ones who, after a few days of cooking elaborate, albeit delicious, meals, look wearily around our kitchen and wish things were simple again.

Enter Mink Dog, a company that specializes in hand-crafted, high-quality spice blends. These aren’t your mother’s premixed spice jars from the grocery store — they took everything that’s great about those and elevate it to the next level. Mink Dog’s seasonings are packaged for peak safety and freshness, so every teaspoon of a Mink Dog spice blend provides a stronger burst of flavor.

Using Mink Dog’s spice blends is a simple, user-friendly way to add variety and life to your cooking when you want a next-level meal without putting in next-level stress. Try incorporating one of Mink Dog’s three savory mixes into anything and everything. Honestly, adding these new spice blends to our weekly dinner rotation — as anything from a rub for meat to a finishing touch for a soup or even a seafood boil — has brought the joy back to cooking again.

Get ready to sprinkle, enhance, finish and pepper your food with Mink Dog.

Mink Dog Has Three Versatile Spice Blends, and Your Kitchen Needs Them All

Discovering a product you love means that it’s easy to go a little overboard and buy every variety of it out there. So when we looked at Mink Dog’s lineup of seasonings, we knew that these three different blends deserved a forever home in our kitchens.

Learn more about the delicious savory collection that’s right at your fingertips here.

The Maple Java Blend Doles Out a Sweet, Smokey Kick

Mink Dog’s Maple Java blend offers the pleasant punch of a traditional coffee rub with a sweet kick of chili for an exciting, tasty finish. It’s ideal as a unique dry rub for chicken wings, braising meat, or any kind of veg — it’s even delicious on fish. In fact, there isn’t really anything we’d roast, braise, or grill that this mix doesn’t pair with.

Pro tip: rub some onto slices of pineapple, and slap them on the grill until they’ve got charred grill marks on all sides, and enjoy the heavenly combination of spicy chili, smokey coffee and the decadent sweetness of grilled pineapple. Serve the pineapple with their Carne de Java and a side of sweet potato fries, all topped with a sprinkle of Mink Dog’s sustainable salt.

Light up your taste buds with this Maple Java flavoring.

The Hampton Boil Blend Was Made for Lazy Summer Days

Their Hampton Boil mix is the game-changing twist on a classic seasoning. Those familiar with a seafood boil know the true taste of summer — hunks of potato, corn on the cob, loads of shrimp or crayfish and sausage, all boiled in a succulent broth. There’s not much better than gathering around the picnic table with friends and family about to dig into the sweet smells of coastal summer.

Mink Dog’s Hampton Boil mix is a tasty micro-blend with all the usual suspects, plus some extra that really kick any seafood recipe up a notch. The cardamom in the mix stands strong as a flavor note, but the real star is the strong kick of citrus. It brightens everything up so that your boil tastes like sunshine—and if it’s all paired with an ice-cold beverage, well, all the better.

Summer means flavor — prove it with Mink Dog’s Hampton Boil mix.

The Fennel Pepper Rub Brings Your Meal the Spicy Twist It Needed

Fennel isn’t a herb that got a lot of use in our kitchen before this blend made its way into our rotation, but we definitely see the error of our ways now. Mink Dog’s Fennel Pepper rub is a warm, aromatic blend that makes the kitchen smell mouth-watering. It’s fantastic when mixed into simple rice dishes like a hearty pilaf or rubbed onto roasts of any kind, meat or vegetable.

Craft a Sunday dinner of roast potatoes and chicken, all dressed up with the Fennel Pepper seasoning, or take grilled eggplant to the next level. Either way, you’ll love the unique flavors of this spice blend, and you can even add a hint of savory flavor on top of that with Mink Dog’s smoked salt.

Enhance your dinner today with one of Mink Dog’s Bespoke Blends.

These Bespoke Blends Are Made by a Real Chef, and Backed by a Name You Might Know…

Finding out that Mink Dog is backed by none other than Robert Downey Jr. made us even more excited to try out their blends. If these spice blends are good enough to get someone so well-versed in global cuisine interested, they have to be worth our time.

The other mind behind Mink Dog is Chef Tyler Lewis. He’s been a chef for decades and has tasted all styles of food, from the chill of New England to the hot sun of the Caribbean. We’re sure all that experience was great for Chef Tyler, but it’s great for us, too.

The broad base of flavors he’s used to cooking with really makes Mink Dog stand out. As a result of these amazing experiences and his broad knowledge of how flavors are used, trust in Mink Dog to steer you in the right direction. Experimenting with your cooking is fun, but finding the perfect flavor profile is best left up to the experts, we think…

You Can Purchase Other Delicious Lines From Mink Dog, Too, So Get Ready for Sweet and Salty Collections.

… and the experts have been hard at work. Chef Tyler and Robert Downey Jr. aren’t just offering delicious seasonings to elevate your savory meals. They have a wide range of other products, both sweet and salty, to help elevate whatever you’re cooking.

They have a line of maple-based products, which are free of GMOs and made from 100% Organic Vermont maple. These include Maple Syrup, Maple Sugar, and — the king of bread-toppers — Maple Dream, a creamy, whipped spread that you’ll want to eat out of the jar. These are perfect for leveling up your morning coffee or crafting a sweet dessert.

Mink Dog also offers a line of salt, with two types to choose from: a versatile, all-purpose sea salt, and, for when you’re looking for a really stellar finish, small-batch smoked salt. These extras may be some of our favorites because they’re simple, fresh, easy to use and instantly turn your everyday fare into a restaurant-quality bite. Enjoy any meal just that much more with a sprinkle of one of these finishing salts.

Say hello to all the maple products and hand-harvested salts that you’ve ever dreamed of with Mink Dog.

Serving You Flavor and Working Towards a More Sustainable Process

Not only does Mink Dog focus on flavor, but as they grow as a company, they are committed to working toward sustainability. Mink Dog has a strong desire to be a friend to the environment, and so mindfulness toward being eco-friendly is a key value to them when it comes to things like packaging and containers.

They’re also working towards sustainability in the actual products that they carry. Their salts, for example, are hand-crafted on the shores of New England. Similarly, their maple products are free of all those nasty fillers that you don’t want, with only the delicious maple goodness that you do. They’re hand-tapped in Vermont, from the maple tree to your morning coffee or French toast.

Our New Pantry Hero Deserves a Spot in Your Lineup

One of the best things about adding things like Mink Dog’s savory collection to our repertoire is just how easy and accessible they are to use. These blends are so high-quality and fresh that we’re happy to keep restocking these spices in our pantries.

Knowing that there’s a Maple Java rub ready to go in the pantry makes meal planning easy — rub it on the chicken thighs you were planning to serve for dinner, and suddenly it’s a meal ready for company. A sprinkle of Fennel Pepper will make your next roast into a savory savior. Mink Dog has amazing recipes on their website for some extra inspiration.

Now that we’ve tasted the difference fresh, hand-crafted spice blends make to our cooking and how easy Mink Dog makes it to create incredible culinary creations with way less effort than we’d have expected, we don’t think we’ll ever go back to store-bought rubs. And we’re sure you won’t either.

Taste the difference for yourself with Mink Dog’s Bespoke Blends, finishing salts and sustainably made maple products.

