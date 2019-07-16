



We’re always on the search for the next best thing in skincare. We’re not talking about pricy spa services, doctor’s visits or extreme lifestyle changes, though. We’re talking realistic, at-home, do-it-ourselves tricks, tips and tools. The more areas of concern it targets, the better, as long as it has the power and technology to do so, that is! Our search led Us to a tool that hit all of our checkboxes and even had us turning the page to add more!

The Personal Microderm Classic by pmd is a multi-benefit device that we can use right in the comfort of our own homes without the help of any estheticians or dermatologists. It’s handheld and super easy to use, delivering us microdermabrasion treatments in just a few minutes! Even better? It’s majorly discounted for Amazon Prime Day!

See it: Check out the Personal Microderm Classic by pmd (originally $180) now just $95 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are loving seeing how much softer, smoother and healthier their skin has become after trying out this tool. One called it a “miracle tool,” while another said how their skin is now soft “like a baby’s face.” That’s practically the softest thing on Earth! One acne-prone shopper with dry skin loved how it kept them feeling moisturized while smoothing out their “problem areas.” Another said that after only three weeks, they noticed their scars fading! Goodbye, stubborn spots and rough patches!

With weekly treatments, this tool may reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, fade blemishes, shrink the appearance of pores, diminish dark spots caused by hyperpigmentation and improve the texture and tone of our complexion. Whew, we’re out of breath after listing all of those benefits! Sign Us up!

So, how does the Personal Microderm Classic work? The main components are the exfoliation and the suction. The patented Spinning Disc technology works to stimulate new cell growth to reveal fresh, glowing skin. The discs are embedded with aluminum oxide crystals, which claim to remove dead and dull skin to keep us feeling soft and smooth. The product comes with seven different discs with different intensities, so we can choose what’s best for our skin type, even if we are super sensitive! As our skin strengthens, we can always play around with other intensities, as well as try stronger ones for our arms or legs.

The “perfectly calibrated vacuum suction” claims to activate our skin. It may increase circulation, which triggers our skin’s natural healing process, boosting collagen and elastin. This means our skin may feel firmer, cleaner and look that much more radiant. Let’s get that dirt, sebum and waterproof makeup out of here!

Another amazing benefit of this tool is that it claims to “supercharge” our skincare products by allowing them to penetrate 20 times deeper into our skin. Whether we’re using a Centella toner, a hyaluronic acid serum or a shea butter moisturizer, those ingredients may be able to work that much better for us, leaving us with enviable skin we love to see in the mirror every morning. That’s right, our “I woke up like this” just changed from tired and sallow to glowy and smiling!

Here’s how to get started. We cleanse our skin, drying thoroughly (always pat dry!). It’s recommended that we start with the white training disc, testing it out on our arm or face to practice. Practice makes perfect! When ready to rumble, pull skin tight and glide the device over it, moving quickly in an upward motion to encourage a lifting effect and increased circulation. After just three minutes, turn the device off and follow up with toner, moisturizer and any serums, essences, eye creams or oils we choose to apply between!

Skincare aside, we have to be honest. We’re obsessed with the colors this tool comes in! Currently available are Pink, a hot and bold pink, Teal, a gentle, minty jade, Lavender, a calming light purple and Blush, a light, petal-like pink. Skincare is always more enjoyable when the tools we’re using are cute!

Over one million shoppers have bought the pmd Personal Microderm Classic, so we know we’re in good hands with pmd! Spring is on its way and we plan to go foundation-free this year thanks to this device!

