This Flowy Cardigan Doubles as a Hoodie — And Is an Amazon Bestseller

We make a lot of choices every day. Cereal or eggs for breakfast? Coffee or tea? Will we wear our hair up or down? Will we wear a cardigan or a hoodie? That last one can be tough. Getting dressed is usually where we have to pump the brakes and put some extra thought into what we’re doing. It’s not always easy!

But what if you didn’t have to make the choice? That would be the ideal situation, right? Not because you didn’t have options, but because you had something that gave you the best of both worlds. Now that’s what we’re talking about. We’re not just speaking hypothetically here though. We’re going to show you that cardigan/hoodie hybrid right now!

Get the Miusey Zip Up Hoodie Cardigan starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This piece has a longer, flowy fit like a cardigan and looks great worn open, but it also has a drawstring hood like a sweatshirt, plus a zip front rather than buttons. Unlike most sweatshirts though, its fabric is lightweight, stretchy and on the thinner side. And we love that we can always zip it up if we’re a little chilly!

This unique cardigan also has side pockets, as pretty much all of the best pieces should, and because of its tunic length, it works well with leggings. It also comes in whole bunch of colors! There are solid versions, plus a few patterns. We love both of the tie-dye versions because their use of darker colors seamlessly transition the usually summery trend into winter. There’s also a chevron design and a leopard print you might fall in love with!

This cardigan, which currently holds a spot on Amazon’s bestselling cardigans list, is likely to become a staple in your wardrobe. Just slip it on over almost anything. A tee and leggings with chunky sneakers, a blouse and jeans with heeled booties, a fitted midi sweater dress and flats — seriously, almost anything!

Make getting dressed easier in the morning with this fantastic piece — and make your outfits that much more impressive while you’re at it. You’ll be upping your comfort level too. A win-win-win!

Not your style? Shop more from Miusey here and shop more bestselling cardigans here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

