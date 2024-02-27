Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be real: The chance that your colleagues on Zoom are wearing tight dress pants with their button-ups and blouses is probably close to 0.001%. (That’s just our estimate, but from what we know about work-from-home life, that sounds about right!) Why suffer through the suffocation of your midsection, picky stitching and seams riding up in places they shouldn’t if your lower half isn’t visible? Uncomfortable clothing can be a major distraction, especially when you’re trying to focus on a meeting or give a presentation.

Luckily, it seems that everyone has come to terms with fact that most of Us working from home wear comfy sweatpants; our upper bodies, however, are a different story. They are visible to everyone on the call and must therefore abide by professional attire standards. It’s an unfortunate reality that many professional tops, especially sweaters, are ill-fitting, scratchy and too tight in the armpits — among other things. Ugh!

Get the TICTICMIMI Mock Turtleneck Pullover with Pockets for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

If the culmination of these factors leaves you wishing cozy sweatshirts were considered business attire, we feel you. But this mock neck top gives you that magic combo — the comfort of a sweatshirt with the formal style of a work top. It’s the best of both worlds! The sweater is made of a cozy cotton, polyester and spandex blend, making it ultra-lightweight and soft. Plus, it’s designed so that you won’t be too hot or too cold, perfect for the upcoming transitional weather.

This top also has a secret feature that you’d never guess such a fashionable sweater could have: pockets! These give it the sweatshirt functionality we all know and love, just in a concealed fashion. One on each side gives you plenty of space to store your essentials, even if that’s only your phone and lip gloss!

Plus, the sweater is trendy enough to wear for the day-to-day grind, whether you’re out grocery shopping, walking the dog or having coffee with a friend. The top can dress up your outfit, dress it down, add a classy flair, give you a chic vibe and so much more. We love the look of this mock neck sweater with wide-leg jeans and boots this winter, a skirt this spring or even leather pants and heels for going out on the town! The possibilities are endless, so mix and match to your heart’s content. (Just don’t forget some dangle earrings and your favorite handbag — those are essentials for any outfit!)

This sweater comes in 25 different color variations, some of which are solid — while others have a simple horizontal stripe pattern. (And trust Us — you’re going to want them all!) At under $30, this one’s a no-brainer.

Yes, you can finally match the comfort of your upper body with that of your lower body at work. It’s officially the era of comfortable and functional clothing, so take advantage of it!

See it: Get the TICTICMIMI Mock Turtleneck Pullover with Pockets for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

