Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all deserve a little bit of a treat right now. Or maybe a mega-sized treat. We’ve been through some rough times, so doing something nice for ourselves just feels right. Nabbing ourselves some designer deals also feels like a must — we’re definitely ready to put our sweats back in the closet (for now, at least).

If you’re liking the idea of grabbing top designer clothes, shoes and accessories at majorly marked-down prices, then you’ve come to the right place. Moda Operandi’s current sale has top finds for up to 60% off, which means you could save hundreds, or maybe even thousands on the pieces you’ve been dreaming of. We’ve picked out 10 of our favorite finds to get you started!

This Cult Gaia Top

This vacation-chic, silk-blend top is a two-in one. Wear it as a strapless bandeau to the beach and add on the puff-sleeve bolero for dinner later that night!

Get the Cult Gaia Hanna Convertible Striped Cotton-Silk Crop Top (originally $360) for just $180 at Moda Operandi for a limited time!

This Dolce & Gabbana Bikini

If you really want to make a splash by the shore, why not show up in a D&G bikini? This Italian-made two-piece has a balconette top, high-rise bottoms and an amazing patchwork design featuring florals and leopard print!

Get the Dolce & Gabbana Patchwork High-Rise Bikini (originally $725) for just $435 at Moda Operandi for a limited time!

This Stella McCartney Dress

With its cascading handkerchief hem and body-hugging fit, this ribbed dress beautifully combines sleek sophistication and carefree effortlessness to create a versatile summer piece you’ll want to wear all year long!

Get the Stella McCartney Collapsing Shape Ribbed-Knit Handkerchief Dress (originally $1,150) for just $460 at Moda Operandi for a limited time!

These Givenchy Shoes

These smooth leather slip-ons are just stunning. The silvertone “Givenchy” lettering is subtle yet unmistakable, and we adore the pillowy collar. Wear these beauties with a dress, shorts, jeans or even joggers!

Get the Givenchy Elba Logo-Detailed Leather Slippers (originally $595) for just $417 at Moda Operandi for a limited time!

This Victoria Beckham Dress

We all know that no one does little black dresses better than Posh Spice herself, Victoria Beckham. This is a midi version with an off-the-shoulder neckline and long sleeves. Pair it with shoes of any color or print, and don’t be afraid to accessorize!

Get the Victoria Beckham Bardot Knit Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress (originally $1,290) for just $516 at Moda Operandi for a limited time!

This Balenciaga Clutch

This mini, metallic leather clutch can be carried in your hand or attached to a crossbody strap for hands-free wear on a night out!

Get the Balenciaga Cloud XS Metallic Leather Clutch (originally $850) for just $510 at Moda Operandi for a limited time!

This Versace Skirt

This bold and flowy skirt is so Versace, and that’s exactly what we love to see. The Barocco mosaic design is simply gorgeous in purple, green, blue and yellow!

Get the Versace Pleated Heritage-Print Crepe Midi Skirt (originally $1,650) for just $825 at Moda Operandi for a limited time!

These Lele Sadoughi Earrings

The more Lele Sadoughi accessories you have, the more elevated every single outfit is going to be. These crystal-accented earrings put a glitzier spin on the huggie earring trend to wear with a more formal look or to help level up a casual ensemble!

Get the Lele Sadoughi Crystal Huggie 14k Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings (originally $195) for just $117 at Moda Operandi for a limited time!

This Zimmermann Skirt

If you’re looking to match up with some A-list celebrities, you need some Zimmermann in your closet. This crochet skirt is going to turn heads and collect compliments like a magnet!

Get the Zimmermann Candescent Hand-Crocheted Cotton Skirt (originally $1,850) for just $1,295 at Moda Operandi for a limited time!

This Acne Studios Scarf

Silky scarves and neckerchiefs are majorly in right now, and this elongated diamond Varia scarf can be worn tons of different ways, whether around your neck, in your hair or maybe tied to your bag!

Get the Acne Studios Varia Printed Silk-Blend Lamé Scarf (originally $230) for just $138 at Moda Operandi for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of the sale at Moda Operandi here!

