Model Cindy Prado Shares 7 Must-Have Beauty Products for Soft, Smooth Skin

By
Cindy Prado
Cindy Prado.Courtesy of CIndy Prado

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If beauty is only skin-deep, then it’s no wonder that Cindy Prado has a flawless skincare routine. With 3 million followers on Instagram, the model has made a name for herself in the world of fitness and fashion as a glowing goddess (she’s seriously stunning!). And since Cindy has access to some of the best beauty products on the market, we were so excited that she offered to spill her secrets exclusively with Us Weekly!

Below are the seven skincare staples Cindy can’t live without!

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 | Lightweight Anti-Wrinkle Daily Face Moisturizer Firms, Smoothes, Hydrates, & Delivers Sun Protection | 50 mL
ELEMIS
‘I use this every morning on my face and neck, and it is a game-changer when it comes to keeping my skin looking firm and radiant!’ Cindy said. ‘I’m obsessed with how glowy my complexion is when using this.’
$110.40
Get it
Mario Badescu Brightening & Revitalizing Under Eye Serum, Anti Aging & Hydrating, Reduces the Appearance of Fine Lines & Dark Circles with Caffeine and Squalane, 0.5 oz
Mario Badescu
‘I keep this with me especially when traveling as it helps de-puff and hide my dark circles so I can look rested and ready for the next thing!’
$24.00
Get it
SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream 240ml
SOL DE JANEIRO
‘This lotion smells like a tropical paradise! I also feel like my skin is soft and smooth after using it.’ (Editor’s note: we’re obsessed too!)
$48.00
Get it
Clarins Double Serum | Award-Winning | Anti-Aging | Visibly Firms, Smoothes and Boosts Radiance in Just 7 Days* | 21 Plant Ingredients, Including Turmeric | All Skin Types, Ages and Ethnicities
Clarins
‘This anti-aging serum is truly one I can’t live without as it makes my skin feel so hydrated and lifted and improves any texture. It makes my face so glowy.’
$132.00
Get it
Peter Thomas Roth | Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches | Hyaluronic Acid Under-Eye Patches for Fine Lines, Wrinkles and Puffiness
Peter Thomas Roth
‘These are my favorite to apply when traveling or when waking up a bit puffy before a shoot since they are so refreshing and make me feel instantly more awake.’
$55.00
Get it
Fresh black tea firming overnight mask, 3.3oz, 3.3 Ounce
Fresh
‘I love using this as I sleep because I wake up looking more rejuvenated and refreshed. The black tea in this mask helps brighten and tighten the skin and hydrates dry skin.’
$59.99
Get it
AUGUSTINUS BADER The Cream 1.7 fl.oz. / 50 ml
DENDAWEN
‘This moisturizer immediately feels like luxury when applying it to the skin. I love using this as I can feel how much and how deeply it moisturizes my skin making my face feel baby soft.’
$260.27
Get it

See more Us Weekly Shopping

