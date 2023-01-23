This Multifaceted Serum Gives Your Skin a Full Reset Overnight

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Want to take the concept of “getting beauty rest” to completely new heights? Start by picking up a slew of effective skincare products designed for nighttime use! While we sleep, our skin is able to breathe without any makeup on — and when we reach for a product like the serum we just found from Moonlit Skincare, waking up fresh-faced is infinitely more possible.

When you apply Midnight Shift immediately before bed, you may arise in the morning to a dramatically more flawless complexion. It works its magic overnight and tackles a variety of key skin concerns, and it also provides a thoroughly relaxing experience which may help you sleep sounder too. If you want the full scoop, read on to find out why this product is already impressing Us!

Get the Moonlit Skincare Midnight Shift Overnight Facial Oil for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

Whether your skin is dry, appearing dull or in dire need of improvement in the tone department, this serum is here to help! It tackles all of these pesky problems, plus it may assist with fine lines and make wrinkles less visible over time. This is a facial oil, so you know it will deliver immense hydration to the skin — which we desperately crave in the wintertime. Papaya and ginseng are also included in the formula to leave your skin looking brighter and more youthful, and you will receive a collagen boost from the grapeseed oil infused as well.

The cherry on top of this fabulous facial product is the natural calming lavender scent, which is ideal for relaxing before bed. Lavender oil is heavily used in diffusers or pillow mists to help put your mind at ease so you can sleep more soundly, which surely benefits this evening essential! Shoppers say this oil has allowed them to get nourishing skin benefits and superior slumber at night. We adore having a set ritual before bedtime so we can wake up refreshed every morning, and this skin oil could be exactly what our routines have been missing. Only one way to find out!

