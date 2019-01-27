Whether you’re going to the gym, running errands, finding a good lunch spot or even just lounging around, leggings are always going to be a mainstay in any closet. Shop With Us is endlessly on the hunt for a great pair that keeps us tucked in and our legs looking miles long, so when we stumbled on the Zella Live In High Waist Cooling Leggings, we knew this find was too good not to share.

Made with moisture-wicking Zeltek fabric and an elastic waistband, these stretchy leggings will mold to various body types for the perfect fit. Its high waist is designed to not roll down mid-workout (or mid-nap) and the smooth flatlock seaming is designed to not rub or irritate. The thick and sturdy pair packs plenty of compression, but they’re still breathable enough to wear every day.

Reviewers love the leggings, too. Some noted how they’ve kept the same pair for years and they “still look brand new,” while others rave about how the style isn’t see-through. A couple of reviews suggested sizing up in the style, but it’s up to you!

If you are ready to hit the gym in style we recommend pairing these leggings with your favorite knit sneakers. Grabbing a quick bite with one of your girlfriends? These leggings will look amazing with a cute tank top for a comfortable (yet still put-together) look.

Grab the Zella Live In High Waist Cooling Leggings at Nordstrom starting at $54 right now!

