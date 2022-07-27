Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lately, I’ve been on a manifestation kick. Ask all of my friends — I’m obsessed. The idea is to visualize your bright future and speak what you want into existence. And let me tell you, it’s already working like magic!

Surrounding yourself with positive affirmations will start to change your thoughts, and in turn, your feelings and behavior. That’s why vision boards are so powerful! Before you know it, you’ll begin to notice a difference in your everyday life. The more you absorb these motivational messages, the more you’ll believe in yourself and your potential.

We rounded up our favorite decor that will help you manifest your wildest dreams. Think of this wall art as inanimate friends cheering you on from the sidelines. You got this!

This Set of 4 Motivational Messages

Dream big, work hard, stay positive and make it happen. These four affirmations will motivate you to chase your dreams. The pretty leaf design and cursive font seem straight out of Pinterest!

Get the Howwii Inspirational Wall Art Office Decor for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Set of 6 Daily Affirmations

“I am blessed. I am worthy. I am focused. I am grateful. I am happy. I am motivated.” Repeat these daily affirmations out loud, and watch as you start to embody their truth.

Get the Wyzer Words Inspirational Wall Art for just $10 (originally $11) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This “You Look Amazing” Mirror Decal

Stick this “You look amazing” decal on any mirror in your home to hype yourself up every time you look at your reflection. Never doubt your appearance again!

Get the YangYang Designs You Look Amazing Mirror Decal for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Set of 6 Beachy Posters and Prints

The ocean is healing, and so is this set of beachy wall art! Featuring three tropical prints and three positive posters, this high-quality decor feels equal parts uplifting and calming.

Get The Mojo Concept Inspirational Wall Art for just $17 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Set of 4 Tiffany Blue Positive Affirmations

Something blue! Channel Tiffany’s iconic boxes with these inspirational messages in a beautiful turquoise tone. Between the messages and the color, this wall art will brighten your day.

Get the Yellowbird Art and Design Tiffany Blue Inspiring Positive Affirmations Quotes Wall Decor for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Set of Motivational Cliff Art

If vibrant colors and cheerful quotes aren’t for you, try this set of motivational wall art instead. Based in a neutral color palette with cliffside imagery and toned-down inspirational messages, these six prints will help you manifest your best self.

Get the AllBlue Motivational Wall Art for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Set of Botanical Wall Art Prints

Turn your home into a botanical oasis with these plant prints! P.S. We also hope you feel beautiful today.

Get the AllBlue Sage Green Room Decor Botanical Wall Art Prints for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Connecting Wall Art

Work hard, stay positive and keep dreaming! Words to live by. We love how these three simple sayings connect from one print to the other.

Get the Jane’s Art Inspirational Wall Decor for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Motivational Beach Art

If the beach is your happy place, then this set of six inspirational prints and posters is perfect for you. Decorate your home or office with this beachy art decor!

Get the AllBlue Motivational Beach Wall Art for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Set of 9 Mental Health Posters

Sometimes we just need a reminder to breathe. This set of nine mental health posters encourages Us to check in and stay grounded. Great for a safe space in your home or in your office, especially if you work as a therapist.

Get the Chinco 9 Pcs Mental Health Posters for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Shabby Chic Motivational Decor

She believed she could so she did. I remember seeing this quote somewhere and immediately feeling inspired by the message. The rustic farmhouse aesthetic adds a chic touch to this motivational decor.

Get the Art Hub She Believed She Could So She Did Motivational Wall Art for just $10 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Set of 6 Rainbow Inspirational Posters

Dream big with this set of six positivity posters. Taste the rainbow with the vibrant splash of color!

Get the Lingula 6 Piece Inspirational Wall Art Quotes for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

