7 Productivity and Positivity Journals to Start Your Summer of Wellness

We’ve all dealt with different struggles — especially over the past few years. Perhaps you feel like you’re stuck in a rut or things just aren’t going your way. When daily life is tougher than usual, it can be hard to imagine how things can improve. One of the easiest ways to free yourself from this mindset is something you can start doing right now — daily journaling!

Journaling has actually been recommended by medical professionals as a method of dealing with anxiety, stress and even depression. Taking care of your mental health is the key to unlocking a fulfilling life, and using a journal to get there may be a step in the right direction!

If you’ve never journaled before or had a hard time sticking to it, there are plenty of options with prompts that can make it far easier. Blank pages in a notebook can be daunting, but when you have specific questions guiding you through, the process is much more fluid. Check out our current favorite journals below!

This Ultimate Bestselling Journal

This journal is a great way to get into the habit of daily reflection and gratefulness. It asks you the same prompts each day so you can focus on happiness and self-improvement, along with weekly challenges and periodic big-picture reflections. Reviewers say it’s easy to stick to and helps make their days feel more fulfilling!

This Gratitude-Focused Journal

This journal is focused on appreciating all of the good things you have going on in your life. Each day, you’ll be asked about what you’re grateful for in different ways — which we may not do as often as we should. Reviewers say it’s been a major mood-booster which they didn’t know they needed!

This Expert Planning Journal

This is arguably the most detailed journal of the bunch. The daily entry page includes space for gratitude and self-reflection, plus a scheduling section where you can plan out your day and list your priorities. You also get monthly calendars to provide a full scope on what you have going on!

This Simple Guided Journal

For journal beginners, this may be one of the better options to go for! It’s more open-ended on the daily journaling pages and includes monthly reflections that wrap up each 30-day period. It’s easy to follow and shoppers report it’s been a meaningful experience!

This Life-Improvement Journal

This journal focuses on ridding the negativity in your life so you can make room for the positive! It helps you confront stressful situations you may be experiencing and help yourself move on in a healthy way. Shoppers say this journal has helped them seriously overcome struggles in an inspiring way!

This Reflective Journal

This journal lets you record your day and reflect on how you spent it. It’s incredibly detailed, so you will get accurate record of your habits and moods — and potentially see how you can make improvements in your life!

This To-The-Point Journal

Not everyone loves journal prompts with flowery language, and this version definitely doesn’t have that. The questions it asks you to confront are direct, so if that better suits your personality, this may be the journal for you!

