We invest a great deal of time and money into our skincare routine. Picking out products that may help Us achieve peak skin is a process, and we’re always open to trying out new treatments. We’re constantly keeping an eye on new skincare drops from trusted brands, such as Murad. Their dermatologist-backed products have been clinically proven to banish some of the peskiest skin issues, including acne and general dullness.

Their latest skincare launch caught our attention for many reasons — primarily because it promises to provide noticeable results after just one use! It’s an exfoliator that acts as an at-home facial to help you get rid of dead skin cells and reveal a smoother, brighter and more even complexion in the process.

Yes, we know that nothing can truly replace professional facials that you can get at a top spa or the dermatologist’s office, but this product may be the next best thing. The Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial is essentially a scrub that uses physical, chemical and enzymatic exfoliants to help dull skin look revived and refreshed. It’s also packed with a form of vitamin C that has 55% more antioxidant power, which can maximize how bright your skin appears after using it!

Shoppers confirm that they noticed dramatic differences in their skin after just one use. Their skin instantly became brighter and smoother after using this exfoliator — and one reviewer even calls this product “magic”! A number of happy customers also were quick to note just how gentle the formula is, which makes the results that much more impressive. In fact, in a clinical trial, 97% of participants said that this exfoliator was gentle on their skin — even after four weeks of consistent use!

Murad makes it incredibly easy to use this scrub by incorporating technology that informs you when it’s time to stop working the product in and rinse it off. Start by massaging the exfoliator in circular motions onto clean, damp skin, and when the color changes from orange to white, you’re all done! Be sure that you don’t leave it on for more than 10 minutes, otherwise you may suffer from over-irritation. Gently pat the skin dry and follow up with your moisturizer of choice. You can do this up to three times per week to get the best possible results — we can’t wait!

