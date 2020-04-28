Get Up to $100 Off Your First Case of Wine From NakedWines.com!

Discovering your new favorite wine has never been easier. Forget cluelessly staring at the store shelves and contemplating your purchase! There are now plenty of subscription services that will deliver a variety of bottles directly to your doorstep.

Before you kick off the shopping experience, allow Us to explain how NakedWines.com operates and exactly why we are such big fans! They offer a membership service, which is fondly referred to as the Angels program. Basically, Angels make a monthly payment to secure their status, and are offered plenty of perks in the process. The default fee is set to $40, but you can decide to alter the amount anywhere from $20 to $100.

Your Angel membership costs will be deducted from the credit card on file after you make your first purchase. You can change the amount whenever you want to — and you can also freeze your account if you need a month off! The options are truly endless on NakedWines.com, and as an Angel, you score extra discounts on tons of award-winning wines! In fact, you can save up to 60% off the traditional retail price if you opt for this route!

On top of the large markdowns that you’ll receive on cases, each individual bottle of wine on the site has a special “Angels Price.” Yes, that means you’ll be saving big on some of the highest-quality wines around! Best of all, this service is committed to making your experience as satisfying as possible. If you’re not loving a vino variety from one of your cases, all you have to do is shoot NakedWines.com an email — and they will credit your account so that you can continue searching for a wine that you truly love.

NakedWines.com commissions independent winemakers from all over the world to create the reds and whites that they are most passionate about, and provides them with funding for the materials and support they need. The personal relationship that NakedWines.com has with its suppliers ensures that the money you’re spending is going directly to the vineyards. This is precisely why we are so obsessed — not only does it make our lives easier, NakedWines.com has created a vibrant, global community of winemakers and wine enthusiasts as a result. Your next Zoom happy hour just got a lot fancier!

This offer applies to shoppers over 21.

