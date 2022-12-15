Shoppers Say NEIWAI’s Barely-There Bras Are ‘Life-Changing’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bras are a double-edged sword. They support Us but they also constrict Us. There’s a reason why it’s always a relief to remove your bra at the end of a long day! But what if you could get comfortable coverage instead? So comfortable, in fact, that you might even forget you’re wearing anything to begin with.

Introducing NEIWAI’s Barely Zero collection — buttery-soft styles that are wireless and elastic for all-day comfort. And thanks to the adaptive sizing, you don’t have to worry about figuring out your cup size. One size fits most! It’s basically the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants but with intimates instead.

Made from an innovative CloudFit© nylon blend blend, these everyday essentials adapt to your body for a flexible fit. And the moisture-wicking material keeps you dry when you start to sweat. Below are three bestselling pieces that will give you that barely-there feeling!

Barely Zero High Waist Leggings

Leggings you’ll want to live in! A perfect blend of casual and functional, these high-waisted leggings serve as activewear and loungewear. Designed with breathable Barely Zero fabric, these moisture-wicking pants will keep you cool all year long. Shoppers are smitten with these super soft leggings.

Get the Barely Zero High Waist Leggings for just $39 at NEIWAI!

Barely Zero Spaghetti Strap Wireless Bra

Finally! A wireless bra that doesn’t dig into skin or show lines under clothing. This Barely Zero bra features removable chest padding and seamless construction. Made with a CloudFit© elastic blend, this moisture-wicking fabric also offers odor reduction. One customer declared, “It’s a game changer! The material is so buttery soft, it has held up over months of wearing it literally everyday and has fit well with my changing body.”

Get the Barely Zero Spaghetti Strap Wireless Bra for just $39 at NEIWAI!

Barely Zero Spaghetti Strap Wireless Bra + Brief Set Bundle

Mix and match with this bra and brief bundle from the Barely Zero collection! This two-piece set includes NEIWAI’s “life-changing” bra and mid-waist briefs. Crafted with the same CloudFit© fabric along with 100% cotton lining, these panties offer breathable and seamless comfort. This underwear feels like a second skin!

Get the Barely Zero Spaghetti Strap Wireless Bra + Brief Set Bundle for just $46 (originally $54) at NEIWAI!

