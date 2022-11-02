21 Fall Finds We’re Spotting on the Streets of New York City This Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In addition to being one of the most culturally diverse melting pots on the planet, New York City is also the fashion capital of the world. From New York Fashion Week to the Met Gala, the Big Apple hosts some of the most legendary fashion shows and red-carpet events. But on any given day, you can also expect to see stylish residents turning the sidewalk into their own personal catwalk. Always ahead of the curve, New Yorkers set the trends long before the rest of Us follows suit.

Whenever I visit the city, I make sure to keep my eye out for what New Yorkers are wearing. I’ve been back a lot this fall, and I’ve noticed that city girls have already started preparing for cold weather. Below are 21 closet staples for fall that have taken NYC street style by storm. If you’re heading to the concrete jungle for the holidays, then you’ll fit right in with the locals in these popular pieces!

1. Puff Daddy! Stay on trend in this season’s coveted layering piece for cooler weather, a cropped puffer vest — just $37!

2. Bad hair day? Hide it with this cool black baseball cap that will give your outfit some major Sporty Spice vibes — originally $10, now just $8!

3. This JW PEI ruched hobo handbag is an “It girl: staple. Perfect for girls’ night out or brunch the next day to debrief — just $80!

4. You better work! Take this long, oversized blazer from the office to happy hour — originally $70, now just $59!

5. Best believe I’m still bejeweled! This sparkling silver evening bag is a budget-friendly lookalike of the pricier Cult Gaia style — just $47!

6. Good jeans! These Levi’s high-waisted straight ankle jeans are an everyday essential — originally $80, now just $60!

7. These boots are made for walkin’! Elevate your shoe collection with these Franco Sarto tall black boots — just $159!

8. Sunny side up! These oversized square sunglasses are an affordable alternative to a similar Celine style — originally $22, now just $16!

9. It’s in the bag! This soft woven handbag looks like a trendy Bottega Veneta purse — just $43!

10. Sweater weather! This cozy oversized crewneck sweater is a dream for the cold temperatures ahead — just $36!

11. Quarter-zips are the must-have sweatshirt of the moment. Paige DeSorbo recently recommended this comfy grey pullover on Amazon Live — just $36!

12. Another sweater style we’re seeing all over the streets of New York? Classic cardigans. This soft-touch cropped cardi is a wardrobe essential — just $38!

13. Uggs are back, baby! But ditch the taller version in favor of these cozy-chic mini boots, crafted with signature shearling — just $150!

14. Chunky loafers are the new chunky sneakers! All over the city, we’ve seen women wearing these luxe lug-sole shoes with pants, dresses and skirts. If you want to hop on the trend, try these polished Franco Sarto platform loafers — originally $130, now just $100!

15. Like a boss! Turn heads in these pointed-toe tall embossed boots — just $238!

16. Yee-haw! These tall Western-inspired heeled boots from Sam Edelman are making a splash in the New York fashion scene — originally $250, now just $175!

17. I’m so obsessed with this Varley help-zip sweater that I bought it myself! It’s the ideal ivory sweater to wear with jeans on a crisp fall day — just $148!

18. Kick up your heels in these slouchy pointed-toe stiletto boots from Schutz — just $178!

19. Leather is still very much having a moment. Rock these faux leather wide-leg trousers from Topshop with a bodysuit or a sweater — just $78!

20. Snatch your figure with this flattering House of CB corset top! Stunning for date night or a fun event, this satin top is a showstopper — just $135!

21. Earn your stripes with this English Factory striped half-zip sweater! A timeless print that is totally on trend ­— just $100!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

