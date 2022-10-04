This Bestselling Cardigan Will Give Your Fall Wardrobe Some Serious Flow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With certain pieces of clothing, we think of them in a very specific way. Jeans are usually blue, flannels are usually plaid and cardigans are usually made of a thick knit. We know there are other varieties for all of these pieces and more, but we often have to specifically search for them and actively go buy them.

We’re here to focus on cardigans right now. They don’t have to be chunky, heavy or made of wool. They don’t even need to have buttons or be a neutral color. If the idea of something lightweight, drapey, easy to style and totally cute appeals to you (duh!), then this Newchoice cardigan could change your closet for the better. It’s on sale too!

Get the Newchoice Lightweight Soft Drape Long-Sleeve Cardigan (originally $30) for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

We spotted this unique sweater on Amazon’s cardigan bestsellers list, which is updated hourly, so you know it’s extra popular with shoppers right now. It has so many reviews to back it up too! It’s made of a lightweight, jersey type of viscose, so it feels like a soft, breathable, drapey tee rather than a heavy knit sweater. It adds a touch of spandex as well for stretch!

This cardigan is totally open in front, nixing all buttons and other types of closures. Its hem is long, reaching past the hips to about mid-thigh, adding some really nice flow to this piece. This totally dresses it up too, making this piece great for nicer occasions. You could wear it over your dress to a chilly fall wedding or out for a date!

While a lot of cardigans only come in shades like beige, black and brown, this one also beats out the competition by having 20 different colorways. You’ll find bright purple, baby blue, teal and red in the mix, among many others. There’s a leopard print option as well that we know will excite many shoppers!

This cardigan will be great to wear with T-shirts and jeans, but as we mentioned before, you can dress it up a little too. You might wear it over a crop top and leggings one day and a slip dress with heels the next. You just need to pick a color — or maybe grab two while it’s on sale!

