This Cable-Knit Sweater Dress Is 30% Off — Here’s How to Style It for Fall

For Us, fall weather means we can really start dressing our best. Especially if you feel like you fell into a little bit of style slump over the summer, the opportunity to bring those layers in, those thicker knits, those cozier fits — it just always makes looking in the mirror feel good again. Outfit selfies are back in full force!

Right now, we’re concentrating on adding some sweater dresses to our closet to really amp it up for the season. While fall presents endless opportunities to look super chic, it can also be easy to fall into a sweatshirt-and-leggings outfit day after day. So, let’s dress things up while staying comfy, shall we? This Anrabess sweater dress can help!

Get the Anrabess Crew-Neck Oversized Cable-Knit Chunky Pullover Short Sweater Dress (originally $60) for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater dress is made of an acrylic knit, so it’s soft, animal-friendly and not itchy. It’s pull-on style, just like a regular sweater, but it has that longer length. It’s still a mini though! There’s also a ribbed crew neckline and a cable-knit design all over that’s simply timeless.

This sweater dress has a slightly oversized fit, which is also emphasized by the slouchy sleeves. These sleeves have a little bit of a nonchalant lantern effect, thanks to their roomy fit and the loosely ribbed cuffs at the wrists. The hem of the dress has that same style of ribbing as well!

But which color will you choose? Because with this sweater dress, there are over 20 solid options! You have more neutral shades to choose from, along with earthy hues and some bright pops, like bold green or cherry red!

So, how about styling this dress? You’ll find you have plenty of options! You can wear it with sheer black tights sand lug-sole booties, or you could try with with thigh-high boots. Riding boots work too — or loafers with tall socks!

You could certainly go casual with a pair of sneakers, or you can totally dress it up with heels. You could also try layering it over a shirt dress with the collar peeping out, or underneath a long trench coat. Remember to add a beanie or a fedora, and try layering some chain necklaces as well!

