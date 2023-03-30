Niall Horan Says He Uses This Eye Cream for ‘A Bit of Rejuvenating in the Morning’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While everyone else is out there simping over Harry Styles, we’ve got our eyes on another former member of One Direction who’s often overlooked: Niall Horan. Not only can this Irish crooner sing his heart out, but now he’s become the face of the male beauty movement (not really, but he did go viral on TikTok for posting his skincare routine!). He’s also the first man we’ve ever seen film a Vogue Beauty Secrets video — obsessed!

“It’s important to keep clean, hydrated and go through a routine,” Horan said. “And as I head into my thirties, I’m trying to keep the baby face for as long as possible.” Same, Niall, same. “Dark circles run in my family, so I’m trying to do a bit more of preventing, and because I’m just constantly tired, I need a bit of rejuvenating in the morning, so this is the eye cream that I’ve been using. Basically, this has a roller on the back, so you just need to dab a little bit on underneath.”

I’ve been using this unisex Ilia eye cream as well, and it has quickly become one of my new favorite beauty products! Luxuriously lightweight and creamy, this nourishing formula leaves my under-eyes illuminated with a soothing sensation. Keep scrolling to shop this celeb-approved eye cream from Amazon!

Get the Ilia Plant-Based Bright Start Activated Eye Cream for just $46 at Amazon! Also available at Ilia. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Start your day on a bright note with the Ilia Bright Start Activated Eye Cream! This product delivers the benefits of retinol without the drawbacks. Formulated with caffeine, avocado extract and peptides, this powerful eye cream reduces dark circles, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles while prepping your skin for makeup. Revive your tired eyes with this skincare staple!

In a clinical study, 95% of participants said that their under-eyes felt instantly moisturized. I can actually vouch for that! The light-reflecting pearl brightens and the cooling ceramic tip massages your skin. It’s so relaxing! Vegan, cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested, this gentle product is suitable for sensitive eyes and skin (once again, I agree!).

Get the Ilia Plant-Based Bright Start Activated Eye Cream for just $46 at Amazon! Also available at Ilia. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Applying this eye cream is the ultimate self-care experience. Not only does this product provide anti-aging results, but it also feels like a spa treatment. I like to use this cream underneath concealer to set my makeup in place with a burst of hydration. Whether you want a wake-up call in the morning, a mid-day refresh or a nighttime cool-down, this Ilia eye cream is a bright idea!

See it! Get the Ilia Plant-Based Bright Start Activated Eye Cream for just $46 at Amazon! Also available at Ilia. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Ilia here and explore more eye creams here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!