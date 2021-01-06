These Camo Joggers Are the Foundation of a Chic Streetwear Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are two types of sweats out there: ones you reach for when you’re on the couch and don’t care to impress anyone, and others that you can actually wear out. Thanks to the rise of streetwear, rocking sweatpants 24/7 is more than acceptable — and celebrities like Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) have helped make the trend mainstream.

To make sweats part of a cute, fashion-forward look, you just have to find the right pair. Amazon shoppers say these joggers from NIMIN are the answer! Most of all, reviewers love how easily they can be styled for so many occasions.

Get the NIMIN Women’s High Waist Drawstrings Jogger Sweatpants with Pockets for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2021, but are subject to change.



These joggers have a classic camo print, and they’re available in a variety of hues. If camo isn’t your cup of tea, you can also score these sweats in animal prints, tie-dye and even some solid shades as well. Reviewers claim they have a mid-to-high-waisted fit on the hips and extend just slightly above the ankles — depending on how tall you are. While they’re loose enough to not feel like leggings, they’re certainly more fitted than your typical pair of sweats. That’s true jogger fashion, people! Plus, they come complete with deep pockets that are big enough to fit a smartphone.

But wait: How exactly can you style these joggers so they truly look fashion-forward? It’s simple! All you have to do is team them with a fitted crop top, some ankle booties and a trusty leather jacket and you’re ready for a night out! Of course, you could always go for a fuzzy jacket up top and fresh sneakers on your feet. There are no rules — and no need to wear a dress or a more formal ensemble when you’re hitting the town with friends. If you think creatively, you can get away with pretty much anything — including wearing sweats to a restaurant!

