Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With the summer wedding season in full swing, we can imagine that countless shoppers are scrambling to find the perfect dresses to wear for all of the nuptials they have coming up. It’s fun to shop for new dresses, but we don’t want to end up spending a ton of money on different styles. We decided to dig up some great deals that can save you big, and we found one of the most perfect dresses out there — and at a fantastic price!

This stunning maxi dress from Nine West is one of our top wedding guest dress contenders, and the discount is truly amazing. Right now you can score it for 40% off its original price. No one will guess that you scooped up this dress for under $50, because that’s how seriously elegant it looks!

Originally $70 On Sale: $42 You Save 40% See it!

This dress has a dramatic long length and features some gorgeous details, including the high halter neckline and the tie-waist belt that helps create a super flattering silhouette. It has an upscale look but still has a flowy and natural feel to it. It’s lined, but the lightweight chiffon overlay on top gives this look some great movement, and it almost has an ethereal quality to it.

You can pick up this dress in one of three options: The classic chic black version, the bright hot pink floral version or the dreamy blue and yellow floral version. We love each of these styles, and no one version is better than the others! Which one you think will look best is totally up to you, though if you’re going for a slightly more formal look, the black is always a great choice to default to.

Originally $70 On Sale: $42 You Save 40% See it!

We adore this dress, but the price is what truly sold Us on it. At this discounted price, it would be hard to find a different style that compares! We have no idea how long this sale will last, so if you’ve fallen for this dress, definitely get it right how while it’s still marked down, and before the stock in your size runs out!

See it: Get the NINE WEST Women’s Lillian Maxi Halter Dress (originally $70) on sale for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from NINE WEST and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!