This No. 1 Bestselling Ninja Air Fryer Is Still on Sale at Amazon

If you love fried chicken and french fries, you’re in good company. But whether you’re intimidated by the hassle of frying at home or trying to make healthier alternatives to your fried favorites, an air fryer seems to be a steadfast solution. Air fryers have exploded in popularity these past few years, and it’s no secret why!

Cooking with an air fryer takes much less time, doesn’t make a mess and uses far less oil than a traditional deep-fryer. It’s a solid option for current and aspiring cooks hoping to level up their game in the kitchen.

But not all air fryers are equal in quality! This Ninja AF101 Air Fryer is highly-rated, easy to use and large enough for a family. With this air fryer, you’re getting four functions for the price of one, so it’s cost-conscious too! And even better, it’s on sale today for nearly 40% off.

Read on to learn more about this iconic appliance!

Get the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer for just $80 (originally $130) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Let’s get into the specifics, shall we? Take making french fries, for example. This air fryer utilizes convection heat to circulate hot air around your potatoes until all sides are evenly crisped. They come out nearly perfect every time because the perforated tray allows hot air to reach 360 degrees around each individual fry.

Regardless of what you choose to cook up, the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer keeps the outside crispy without drying out the inside. Its wide temperature range allows for gentle crisping and fast cooking. Dinner will be on the table in a jiff!

Best of all, it’s also very easy to clean. The perforated tray comes out and can be washed in the dishwasher, while the crisper plate just needs a quick wipe down.

Oh, and as mentioned, this air fryer doesn’t just air fry. It can also roast, reheat and dehydrate. It’s as simple as clicking a different button! You can get creative with what you choose to make – chicken, roasted brussels sprouts, churros, potato chips — you name it!

The Ninja air fryer includes a four-quart nonstick basket (which fits up to two pounds of french fries), a crisper plate and 20 recipes. If you want more than 20 recipes, a quick Google search will tell you – there’s millions.

And if you’re still on the fence, more than 40,000 Amazon reviewers have given this air fryer five stars. So grab one today while the sale lasts — we sure are!

