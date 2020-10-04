Revealed! These Steps May Help You Lose 10 Lbs in Just 1 Month

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Those first 10 pounds. They’re scary, they’re exciting, they’re difficult, they’re unpredictable. We’re talking about the first 10 pounds you shed during a weight loss journey, of course. Losing 10 pounds is often the first big goal in anyone’s path toward health and wellness, and it feels so good when you reach it.

You might shed those pounds fast if you try a detox tea or juice cleanse, but ultimately those techniques will yo-yo that weight right back at you in the coming days and weeks. If you want to make a more sustainable change, you need a plan specifically suited to you. That’s why Noom exists!

Noom is an app-driven health and weight loss program that hooks each individual user up with their own totally personalized plan, even setting everyone up with their own Goal Specialist who can offer one-on-one support. Curious about what kinds of changes Noom will help you make once you start your trial? The company’s blog put together eight steps you’ll be focusing on to help you lose 10 pounds in just one month, and we’re going to lay them out for you!

The first step is logging your food. This doesn’t mean restricting yourself. Instead, you can use the Noom app to track your eating behaviors and help you build a mindful plan going forward — still including your favorite treats. That leads us to the second step, which is to focus on mindfulness. You want a plan that makes you feel good inside and out!

The third step is eating a variety of foods. Instead of eating the same hard-boiled eggs and plain chicken every day, enjoy mealtime and get creative with healthy recipes. You won’t give up so soon if you’re not so bored with your meals. Finding those recipes factors into step four, which is to create a plan. This is where Noom’s assistance is a must. Eliminate stress by being prepared! Oh, and remember to drink water. That’s the seventh step. Ease yourself into it if you’re not used to it!

The sixth step is finding and incorporating an activity you enjoy into your routine. Fun physical activity is good for the body and soul. It doesn’t have to take place in the gym. And once you’re all tired out, you can move on to step seven, which is to get enough sleep. It can be tough, but it’s necessary. Getting under six hours of sleep per night may actually lead to weight gain!

The eighth and final step is to embrace the ups and downs. Weight loss isn’t linear, so it’s best to expect and accept any setbacks so you can get back on track faster. Some things you just can’t avoid. And for the ones you can? Noom will be there to back you up!

