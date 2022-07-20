Best Winter Coat Deals to Grab From Nordstrom Before Prices Rise Back Up

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know, we know. No one wants to think too much about winter while we’re still in the middle of summer, but we promise it’ll be worth it. If you buy your winter coat from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now, you could save a ton of money — even close to $100!

By nabbing these deals now, you may even find yourself actually excited for the cold weather. Seriously — take a look at our faves below and grab whichever one makes you hope for snowfall!

This North Face Parka

If you want something seriously warm without the ultra-puffy marshmallow vibe, check out this parka from The North Face, featuring 700-fill-power down. It’s water-repellent too, making it great for snowy days!

Get The North Face 700 Fill Power Stretch Down Parka (originally $300) for just $225 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Bernardo Trench

A puffer trench? We’re actually obsessed. The pillowy look of this Bernardo coat is so, so chic — and we absolutely love that it’s made with recycled materials. Even the EcoPlum insulation is made from recycled plastic bottles!

Get the Bernardo Recycled Puffer Trench Coat (originally $230) for just $135 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Sam Edelman Hooded Coat

If we saw a stranger wearing this mixed-media coat, we would stop them to compliment them. But what if we were the stranger being complimented? Definitely preferable. The added fleece trims are just perfect!

Get the Sam Edelman Mix Media Puffer Hooded Coat (originally $240) for just $150 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Avec Les Filles Short Puffer

If you like a more cropped look, this asymmetrical puffer is a chic choice, for sure. The emphasized envelope collar is too cool (and comfy)!

Get the Avec Les Filles Envelope Collar Water Resistant Duvet Puffer Coat (originally $149) for just $90 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Save the Duck Jacket

The metallic sheen of the Heaven Blue shade of this puffer jacket is mesmerizing. This is another shorter style with some serious warmth hidden inside that diamond quilting. Allergy-friendly — and animal-friendly!

Get the Save the Duck Joan Water Repellent Recycled Nylon Puffer Jacket (originally $298) for just $199 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Looking for something else? Shop all women’s winter coats in the Nordstrom Anniversary sale here!

Not done shopping? See more of our product picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!