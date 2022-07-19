The Best Candles in the Nordstrom Sale to Make Your Home Smell Like Luxury

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have been using the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to stock up on fancy candles. Why wouldn’t we? With brands like Diptyque, Voluspa, Boy Smells and more offering major deals, this is our chance to have our home smelling like luxury while spending way less than usual!

Check out our favorite candles in the Nordstrom sale below, and remember to grab them ASAP. The sale ends at the end of July, but products could sell out even earlier!

This Versatile Set of Four

Any candle lover is going to look for any chance to grab Diptyque on sale. This exclusive is a set of four minis, featuring berry, tuberose, rose and mimosa fragrances!

Get the Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set ($152 value) for just $110 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Contrasting Duo

Jo Malone is another brand we have endless love for. Saving over $50 on this duo is such an awesome opportunity. One candle has an elegant floral scent while the other has a zesty, breezy citrus scent!

Get the Jo Malone London Home Candle Duo Set ($149 value) for just $98 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Five-Tin Set

These candle tins are so beautiful — just imagine how amazing the fragrances are! You get a lovely mix of scents you can enjoy year round with this set of five. You might love Gilt Pomander and Hinoki for late summer and Spiced Pumpkin Latte for fall, for example!

Get the Voluspa Japonica Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles (originally $55) for just $37 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Two-Size Combo

This limited-edition set comes with a full size version and a mini version of Boy Smells’ fan-favorite Cedar Stack candle, which is going to capture the heart of anyone who loves woodsy, musky scents!

Get the Boy Smells Cedar Stack Home & Away Candle Duo (originally $49) for just $37 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Colorful Trio

Three bestsellers, coming at you in three frosted-glass vessels! This colorful trio features scents you might find in a garden or the kitchen, like lemon, purple basil and even freshly-picked tomatoes!

Get the Apotheke Market 3-Piece Frosted Votive Candle Set ($42 value) for just $30 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Looking for something else? Check out more candles in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Not done shopping? See more of our product picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!