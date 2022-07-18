17 Universally-Flattering Nordstrom Sale Picks for All Body Types

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have been having a blast with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, sorting through beauty exclusives, ultra-affordable hidden gems and so much more. But we’re far from being done! This sale runs through the end of July 2022, which means we have plenty of shopping left to do!

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite flattering fashion finds of this year’s sale, made to look good on anybody and everybody. Shop now to save big!

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Of course, this ruched Treasure & Bond bodycon dress had to top the list, as it’s a total game-changer for so many shoppers. Originally $49, it’s $36 in this sale!

2. We Also Love: It’s all about the angles with this Halogen sheath dress — and the angles are so, so good! Originally $89, it’s $59 in this sale!

3. We Can’t Forget: With a wrap-inspired side tie and crinkled pleats throughout, this midi Vince dress will have your confidence bursting through the roof. Originally $395, it’s $255 in this sale!

4. Bonus: We adore the way the fabric gathers at the waist of this Halogen midi shirt dress, and plaid is obviously always a winner in our book. Originally $99, it’s $66 in this sale!

Tops

5. Our Absolute Favorite: This Open Edit cardigan top has a functioning zipper in front so you can split open the hem and reveal the perfect amount of skin. Originally $65, it’s $43 in this sale!

6. We Also Love: This Open Edit bodysuit is another fabulous option for that perfect drape without having to tuck in your shirt over and over again throughout the day. Originally $59, it’s $39 in this sale!

7. We Can’t Forget: Whether you like it buttoned up or worn open as a fashionable layer, this short-sleeve Topshop shirt is a faux-leather, oversized essential. Originally $69, it’s $48 in this sale!

8. Bonus: Even if you’re not typically a fan of crop tops, this O’Neill cinched sweater top is likely to change your mind. Originally $70, it’s $47 in this sale!

Shorts

9. Our Absolute Favorite: We recommend biker shorts to anyone and everyone, whether for the gym or for hanging with friends. These Zella shorts were originally $55 but are $36 in this sale!

10. We Also Love: Give your outfit an automatic level up with these Halogen faux-leather shorts. Originally $59, they’re $39 in this sale!

11. We Can’t Forget: These Joe’s denim shorts are not too long, not too short, but just right. Originally $158, they’re $60 in this sale!

12. Bonus: If you do want a longer short, these sophisticated Nordstrom longline shorts will do the trick. Originally $69, they’re $46 in this sale!

Skirts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: With a side slit and camouflaging ruching, this Open Edit midi skirt will have you turning heads. Originally $49, it’s $32 in this sale!

14. We Also Love: Just imagine the softness of this Nordstrom Signature cashmere blend skirt. Originally $229, it’s $150 in this sale!

15. We Can’t Forget: This flouncy, tiered Rails mini skirt is only made better by its animal print. Originally $158, it’s $99.99 in this sale!

16. Bonus: If you want something extra short and curve-hugging, this patterned mesh Free People skirt will quickly capture your heart. Originally $50, it’s $33 in this sale!

17. Last But Not Least: We’re ending this list with a bang with this ribbed Nic + Zoe skirt. Originally $138, it’s $92 in this sale!

