15 of the Best Zara-Style Finds in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to everyone, which means we’ll always have a Nordstrom tab open on our phone/computer throughout the rest of July. There are just too many good finds on sale — especially for fashion lovers.

If you want a Zara-like wardrobe but want to score some major deals, check out our 15 picks below. Remember, items tend to sell out in this sale, so shop fast. There’s free shipping, so don’t be shy!

This Blouson Bodysuit

This bodysuit offers the perfect amount of controlled drape so it’s flawlessly “tucked in” every time you wear it!

Get the Open Edit Long Sleeve Bodysuit (originally $59) for just $39 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Printed Trousers

These wide leg pants take inspiration from menswear and turn it into one of the most compliment-worthy pieces you’ll own. The print looks like leopard, but it’s actually “fractured glass”!

Get the Open Edit Abstract Print Satin Trousers (originally $69) for just $46 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Mesh Midi Skirt

We’re feeling the ’90s vibes from this mesh overlay skirt! We want to style this so many ways, dressed up or down!

Get the BP. Mesh Midi Skirt (originally $39) for just $30 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Washable Silk Set

Even though this set is technically pajamas, we are already thinking about all of the ways we want to mix and match it with other pieces for going-out looks!

Get the Romantic Washable Silk Pajamas (originally $225) for just $150 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Faux-Leather Blazer

Faux-leather everything! That’s our motto. This blazer is 50% professional and 50% edgy, making it 100% a great deal!

Get the Open Edit Faux Leather Blazer (originally $99) for just $66 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Corset Tank

Corset-style tops are very popular lately, and we can see why. We love how this one mixes in plaid too. We could see it worn casually under a denim jacket or worn with a mini skirt for a night out!

Get the BP. Crop Hook & Eye Corset Tank (originally $39) for just $29 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This 3-Piece Lounge Set

The only thing better than a comfy set? A matching comfy set! This one comes with a cropped tank, pants and a cozy cardigan!

Get the Open Edit 3-Piece So Soft Rib Lounge Set (originally $89) for just $62 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Mock Neck Top

A ribbed top with a mock neckline? We’re already mostly sold — but the midriff cutout on this long-sleeve piece truly gives Us heart eyes!

Get the BP. Mock Neck Rib Cutout Top (originally $35) for just $25 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Corset-Style Bodysuit

Here’s another corset-style piece for good measure. How could we leave it out? This bodysuit’s so flattering and endlessly versatile!

Get the Open Edit Corset Detail Cotton Blend Rib Bodysuit (originally $29) for just $19 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!



These Faux-Leather Leggings

These wet-look leggings are a way to ensure you look chic even when you only have a couple of minutes to get dressed!

Get the Faux-Leather Leggings (originally $59) for just $40 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Lace-Trim Cami

Smooth, drapey satin, a cool racerback silhouette and a bit of lace? Obviously we’re in love with this cami!

Get the Halogen Racerback Cami (originally $39) for just $25 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Ruched Dress

This fitted mini dress will have you feeling completely confident with its expertly placed ruching. A figure-loving fit!

Get the BP. Ruched Long Sleeve Rib Shirtdress (originally $39) for just $29 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Corduroy Pants

We love our jeans, but try opting for something like these corduroy pants from time to time to really level up your look!

Get the BP. Wide Leg Stretch Cotton Corduroy Pants (originally $55) for just $36 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Cotton Poplin Shirt

Never underestimate the power of a cotton button-up. This one’s figure-skimming fit and icy stripes can be styled in so many ways!

Get the Open Edit Fitted Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt (originally $49) for just $30 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Polo Sweater

This is the type of piece that proves the cozier you go, the cuter things can get. You’ll be reaching for this sustainable sweater over and over!

Get the BP. Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater (originally $39) for just $25 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Looking for something else? Check out the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

