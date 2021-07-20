Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we’ve obviously been shopping plenty of fashion and home deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale so far, the beauty section is not to be missed. Not only are there incredible prices on top brands, but there are so many exclusives too!

We’ve picked out some of our absolute favorite skincare, makeup, haircare and body deals in the sale, so check them out below and claim your faves before they sell out!

1. This Iconic Serum Set

Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair line is one of the most famous in the beauty world, so this set coming with a full-size version and three travel sizes for nearly 50% off is mind-blowing!

Get the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Set ($199 value) for just $105 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Check out all skincare deals up to 52%!

2. These Yummy Hair Gummies

This limited-edition two-container set contains berry-flavored gummies that may bring dull and brittle hair back to life!

Get the HUM Nutrition Full Size Hair Sweet Hair Vegan Gummies Length & Strength Dietary Supplement Duo ($52 value) for just $35 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Check out all haircare deals up to 35% off!

3. This Tropical Sunscreen Set

Sunscreen will always be one of the top products for anti-aging, and this piña colada-scented set will make even cloudy days feel like a vacation!

Get the COOLA Suncare Home & Away 3-Pack Classic Body Sunscreen Spray Piña Colada SPF 30 ($45 value) for just $28 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Check out all body deals up to 34% off!

4. This Illuminating Primer Duo

No matter how many beautiful makeup products you buy, they might not be worth it if you don’t set the proper base with primers like these!

Get the Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Duo ($76 value) for just $49 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Check out all makeup deals up to 38% off!

5. This Travel Set of Bestsellers

A La Mer set of four items — plus a pouch — for less than $100? Is this a dream? This is also a fabulous way to try out the products before buying any pricier full sizes!

Get the La Mer Travel Size Soft Cream Set ($182 value) for just $95 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Check out all skincare deals up to 52%!

6. This Restoring Shampoo and Conditioner Set

If your damaged locks need a pick-me-up, check out this set from a brand beloved by celebrities including Meghan Markle!

Get the Oribe Gold Lust Shampoo & Conditioner Set ($136 value) for just $90 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Check out all haircare deals up to 35% off!

7. This Legendary Blush Duo

NARS’ Orgasm blush is arguably the best blush in beauty according to makeup artists and enthusiasts everywhere, and this set comes with two — for $20 off!

Get the NARS Orgasm Blush Duo ($60 value) for just $40 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Check out all makeup deals up to 38% off!

8. This “Cashmere” Body Lotion

This deluxe bottle contains a pampering lotion that’s meant to feel like cashmere on skin!

Get the Donna Karan Jumbo Cashmere Mist Lotion ($283 value) for just $116 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Check out all body deals up to 34% off!

9. This Deeply Exfoliating Serum Set

Many call lactic acid the ingredient that saved their skin, and Good Genes is probably the most popular lactic acid treatment you can get. So many potential benefits!

Get the Sunday Riley Good Genes Home & Away Set ($184 value) for just $114 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Check out all skincare deals up to 52%!

10. This Powerful Hair Dryer

Heat damage is often the reason hair loses its softness and shine. This powerful dryer could help cut down drying time, and it has IonAir Technology that may help smooth out the hair cuticle!

Get the T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer (originally $150) for just $99.99 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Check out all haircare deals up to 35% off!

11. This Bath Ritual Set

This soothing set comes with a body polish, a bath soak and bath salts to leave skin smooth and soft!

Get the Herbivore Botanicals Soak & Soften Set ($54 value) for just $35 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Check out all body deals up to 34% off!

Looking for more? Shop all exclusive beauty deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

