Fact: There’s a lot of ground to cover in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Although it’s one of the year’s most buzz-worthy shopping events, it’s a struggle to sift through the deals. Last week, we prepared for the occasion by prepping our wishlists with must-have items.

Not sure where to start? We like to evaluate Nordstrom’s bestsellers. The vast category is chock full of fabulous finds which rarely go on sale: Case in point: These pajamas are beyond comfortable, look adorably chic and are up for grabs at an amazing price. Read on for the scoop!

This set comes complete with a short-sleeve top and basic elastic shorts which are seriously comfy. We adore the lightweight material they’re made from — which is not too thick or thin, and certainly feels high-quality. Softness of fabric is essential when considering a purchase, and if you’re familiar with Nordstrom’s brands, this is no exception. In fact, it fulfill’s Nordstrom’s Sustainably Sourced Materials criteria! The tencel has a touch of modal blended into the knit, which almost feels like silk so it won’t create roughness on the skin — making your sleep or lounge time as relaxed as possible. Shoppers call them “perfection,” and we couldn’t agree more!

These PJs also look incredible too. They have a timeless and classic aesthetic which will never go out of style, and will undoubtedly photograph well. Buy matching pairs for your family, bridesmaids or any other crew in your life! At the moment, they’re available in multiple hues and some fun prints as well, and each option has the same details throughout. We’re particularly fond of the curved collar and stitch details along the hem of the sleeves, neckline and the bottom of the shorts. It truly pulls the entire outfit together!

Originally $59 On Sale: $41 You Save 31% See it!

These pretty pajamas do come in varying versions, but our favorite is the short-sleeve top and shorts set, especially for the sweltering summer months. The material isn’t overbearing on the body, so you’ll remain cool throughout the evening. It’s a win for all-year wear too, though! Want to change things up? You can mix and match the top or bottoms with other lounge pieces in your closet! Out of all the outstanding deals we can score during this sale, we expect one or two pairs of these popular pajamas to make it to our final orders. At press time, nearly 3,000 shoppers are viewing these pajamas — so act accordingly, people!

Get the Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas (originally $59) on sale for $41 at Nordstrom!

