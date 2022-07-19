10 Best Deals in the Nordstrom Sale to Grab if You Missed Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Prime Day may be over, but July still has plenty of amazing deals left to offer. Whether you missed Prime Day or you simply miss it, it’s time to check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which runs through the end of July 2022!

Whether you’re looking for fashion, beauty or home picks, we’re going to showcase 10 absolutely stunning deals below you’ll want to nab for less while you can. Let’s get shopping!

This ‘Babysoft’ Dress

This ultra-soft French Connection dress has reviewers totally in love. It’s so versatile and very sophisticated — and it’s available in four very wearable colors!

Get the French Connection Babysoft Mock Neck Sweater Dress (originally $98) for just $60 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Cozy Blanket

When it comes to cuddling up on the couch with a good book or movie marathon, make sure Barefoot Dreams is part of the equation. This microfiber blanket is a dream!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket (originally $147) for just $98 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Hair Repair Set

Every time we go to the salon, the professionals rave about Olaplex. Now it’s time to find out how three of the brand’s bestsellers can transform your hair for the better!

Get the Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set ($137 value) for just $99 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Heeled Sandal

An automatic outfit upgrade! With a flared heel, intertwined straps and great color options, it’s no wonder reviewers are calling this comfy, heeled sandal “a must”!

Get the Circus by Sam Edelman Savanna Sandal ($90 value) for just $50 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Skin-Softening Set

This duo of exfoliating brown sugar scrub and whipped body butter will have your skin feeling possibly softer than it has in years. A great gift for a friend, or for yourself!

Get the Kopari Supremely Soft Skin Duo Set ($60 value) for just $39 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Bold Blue Pan Set

If you’re into baking, buying high-quality sheet pans is super important so you won’t need to constantly replace them. These pans are a beautiful blue and have a nonstick ceramic coating for easy care!

Get the Great Jones Set of 2 Blueberry Holy Sheet Pans (originally $80) for just $60 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

These Second-Skin Leggings

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is an amazing time to shop celebrity-favorite brands like Alo. These anti-chafe leggings are some of our favorites!

Get the Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings (originally $118) for just $80 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Throw Pillow

With artsy velvet accents, this pretty throw pillow will dress up your living room with ease. Grab the best color combo to suit your space!

Get the Velvet Appliqué Accent Pillow (originally $49) for just $33 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Designer Crossbody

Why, yes, we would like to save over $50 on a timeless Coach crossbody bag! The pebbled-leather pick is small but mighty with its divided interior!

Get the Coach Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $150) for just $99.99 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Carry-On Suitcase

This lightweight carry-on has 360-degree spinner wheels, a telescopic handle and an expansion zipper to add two inches of depth. It’s a sustainable pick too, made with recycled plastic!

Get the Vacay Future Uptown Cassis 20-Inch Spinner Carry-On (originally $185) for just $110 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

