Final Days! 21 Last-Minute Picks in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By
nordstrom-anniversary-sale-last-minute-picks
Shutterstock

Only days left! The 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is sadly coming to a close. The last time to shop is August 6, meaning we likely won’t be seeing deals this good again until Black Friday (if not next summer).

Inevitably, we’ve seen products run out of sizes and go out of stock over the past few weeks, but we did some digging and found 21 top-notch picks still available for a last-minute purchase. We have fashion, beauty and home to cover, so let’s get started!

Fashion

nordstrom-anniversary-sale-last-minute-picks-free-people-top
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll be so happy you nabbed this Free People We the Free All Nighter Long Sleeve Surplice Crop Top for the transition from summer into fall. This billowy, waffle knit piece is just too cute! Originally $68, now $45!

We Also Love:

Beauty

nordstrom-anniversary-sale-last-minute-picks-dior-set
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’ve had your eye on these luxury beauty products for a while now, this is a can’t-miss opportunity! This Diorshow & Dior Addict Makeup Set comes with a mascara, lip balm and primer from the brand — plus a pretty pink cosmetic case! Originally $93, now $62!

We Also Love:

Home

nordstrom-anniversary-sale-last-minute-picks-our-place-always-pan
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ve been eyeing it forever. This is finally your moment! Grab the Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set in the beautiful warm Spice shade with a golden knob. Use it on the stove or in the oven! Originally $150, now $113!

We Also Love: 

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the amazing Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

