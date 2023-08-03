Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Only days left! The 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is sadly coming to a close. The last time to shop is August 6, meaning we likely won’t be seeing deals this good again until Black Friday (if not next summer).
Inevitably, we’ve seen products run out of sizes and go out of stock over the past few weeks, but we did some digging and found 21 top-notch picks still available for a last-minute purchase. We have fashion, beauty and home to cover, so let’s get started!
Fashion
Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll be so happy you nabbed this Free People We the Free All Nighter Long Sleeve Surplice Crop Top for the transition from summer into fall. This billowy, waffle knit piece is just too cute! Originally $68, now $45!
We Also Love:
- Beyond Yoga Ease Into It Midi Tank Dress — was $99, now $69!
- Wit & Wisdom ‘Ab’Solution Straight Leg Jeans — was $78, now $50!
- True & Co. The True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette — was $49, now $32!
- Treasure & Bond Plaid Shirt Jacket — was $89, now $59!
- Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Running Shorts — was $30, now $24!
- Madewell Floral Print Cotton Maxi Skirt — was $108, now $70!
Beauty
Our Absolute Favorite: If you’ve had your eye on these luxury beauty products for a while now, this is a can’t-miss opportunity! This Diorshow & Dior Addict Makeup Set comes with a mascara, lip balm and primer from the brand — plus a pretty pink cosmetic case! Originally $93, now $62!
We Also Love:
- Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long — was $660, now $599.99!
- Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio — was $96, now $60!
- Diptyque Eau Rose Perfume & Shower Foam 3-Piece Gift Set — was $198, now $140!
- Patchology Dawn to Dusk Essential Daily Eye Gel Duo Set — was $90, now $50!
- Benefit Cosmetics Line & Lash Haul Mascara & Eyeliner Set — was $90, now $45!
- La Mer Radiance Regimen Skin Care Set — was $143, now $95!
Home
Our Absolute Favorite: You’ve been eyeing it forever. This is finally your moment! Grab the Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set in the beautiful warm Spice shade with a golden knob. Use it on the stove or in the oven! Originally $150, now $113!
We Also Love:
- Slowtide Opt Out Fringe Trim Cotton Beach Blanket — was $65, now $45!
- Blissy Dream 4-Piece Mulberry Silk Set — started at $120, now starting at $85!
- Sijo Clima All Season Duvet — started at $235, now starting at $172!
- Dusen Dusen Fruit Stripe Hand Towel — was $28, now $23!
- Nest New York Votive Candle Trio — was $54, now $36!
- Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — was $600, now $499.99!
