17 of the Best Beauty Products on Major Sale at Nordstrom

Ready to reset your beauty routine? Whether you’re looking for a total revamp or a couple of new winter-specific finds, Nordstrom is the place to shop. And of course, we’re all about the sale section!

There are so many great beauty buys on sale at Nordstrom right now. We’re talking top brands like Estée Lauder, YSL, Urban Decay, Boy Smells and more. See and shop our 17 top picks below!

Skincare

1. One of our favorite ways to get the best deals on skincare is to grab holiday gift sets after the holidays are over. This limited-edition Estée Lauder Plump + Nourish set has a $174 value but currently costs just $74! That’s $100 off!

2. Who wouldn’t love seeing a little designer on their vanity — and on their skin? This Yves Saint Laurent Pure Shots set comes with a nighttime serum and plumping cream. It was $88, but now it’s just $62!

3. Dry or sensitive skin? Start up a whole new routine with this First Aid Beauty Clean, Smooth + Groovy set, featuring five different products. Valued at $107, it’s just $50 right now!

4. If you’re dealing with acne, you might still be looking for your holy grail. Check out this Clinique Acne Solutions serum, which is formulated to fight wrinkles too. Originally $49, now just $34!

Makeup

5. How gorgeous is this Urban Decay Good to Go Eye Makeup Set featuring art by Robin Eisenberg? It features three mini iconic products, including an eyeshadow primer, eye pencil and mascara. It was $25, but now it’s only $18!

6. It’s time to finally get rid of all of those years-old eyeshadow palettes. It will feel easier when you replace them with this 18-shade Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Second Slice palette. Originally $54, it’s now $27!

7. We always feel our most powerful when wearing a bold red lip. This NARS Kiss the Stars set is a must, featuring two matte lip products. It was $39, but now it’s just $29!

8. Feeling pale and missing your sun-kissed summer tan? Grab this MAC Bronzing Powder to add some color back to your complexion. Originally $31, it now costs only $19!

Hair

9. Perfect beachy waves could be just minutes away with the help of this Mermade Hair Cutie Waver. It was $74, but now it’s under $50 at just $44 at Nordstrom!

10. If your hair is flat and thin and you just want some fullness in your locks, turn up the volume with the help of this Living Proof Full set, featuring a shampoo, conditioner and texture spray. A $92 value now marked down to $49!

Fragrance

11. From one of our favorite fragrance brands ever comes this stunning Boy Smells Purple Kush candle, featuring notes of brushed suede, tulip, cannabis and more. It used to start at $34, but now it starts at $29!

12. This limited-edition Lancôme Idôle perfume set is a pretty pink dream for rose lovers. Your purchase comes with two sizes of the fruity-floral fragrance. It’s valued at $195, but it’s on sale right now for just $97!

13. Prefer reed diffusers to candles? Or maybe you just love both! Either way, check out this P.F. Candle Co. diffuser, on sale in two different fragrances. Originally $29, now $20!

14. Breathe in the scent of Alaskan cedar, champagne, pear water and more with this clean-burning Otherland Canopy candle. It was $36 but now it’s just $22!

Bath and Body

15. The past few years have taught us the importance of a strong hand sanitizer that still has hydrating properties. This Stress Check sanitizer by This Works is an elevated choice! It was $15 and now it’s only $9!

16. Keep skin nourished and smelling amazing with this spicy vanilla almond-scented Mowellens body oil, made with active botanicals and CBD! Originally $66, now just $40!

17. This one’s very gift-worthy! This Merci Handy Unicorn Edition Shower Jelly is a sparkling shower gel with a fun, slime-like consistency. It was $15, but now it’s on sale for $9!

Looking for something else? Explore the entire beauty sale section at Nordstrom here!

