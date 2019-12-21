This Billow-Sleeve Sweater Is an Instant Winter Wardrobe Classic





We can’t get enough of sweaters during the winter season! They’re the only tops we reach for when the temperatures start to drop, because all we want to do during this time of year is to feel cozy 24/7.

Unfortunately, wearing sweaters to festive events can be tricky sometimes. We want to be as comfortable and warm as possible, but we also don’t want to dress too casually. In instances like this, we look for sweaters that have elevated designs that immediately make them look dressier — like this gem from Nordstrom!

Get the 1.STATE Blouson Sleeve V-Neck Sweater (originally $89) on sale for just $59, available at Nordstrom!

This 1.STATE sweater definitely makes a statement. It’s simple, sophisticated and super fashion-forward all wrapped into one. The standout feature on this sweater are the sleeves, which are simply amazing. They are oversized, large and extra billowy — and cinch at the wrist to create what’s known as the lantern-shape. These sleeves instantly give this otherwise basic sweater a ton of class and elegance that we are totally here for!

This sweater is meant to fit with a slouchy vibe and can feel slightly oversized — which is not a bad thing! Sweaters are comfy no matter how tight they are, but we love when they give us some extra room — which definitely comes in handy during those lengthy holiday dinners! Seriously, there’s nothing worse than feeling bloated in overly form-fitting clothing.

Shoppers are calling this the “perfect sweater” and say that it’s “super flattering” They add that it feels “warm enough, but not too warm,” which is perfect for layering with tanks underneath, or coats on top. They say that it runs “a little big,” which is fine with us because that’s trending right now!

This sweater can be styled in so many different ways for practically any occasion that you may have on your social calendar. You can pair it with simple jeans and sneakers for a casual day, you can tuck it into a pair of high-waist faux-leather pants and ankle booties for a work event or even try throwing it over a miniskirt, tights and heels for a holiday dinner! No matter where you wear it to and how you choose to style it, we’re confident that you’ll feel amazing, warm and comfortable while wearing this sweater!

