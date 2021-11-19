Score These Nordstrom Black Friday Deals ASAP — Up to 66% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday has already kicked off, and we’re taking full advantage of the early start! In fact, we just made a virtual stop at Nordstrom to get you the scoop on the serious steals that are available right now. No joke: This sale is incredible, and we have a breakdown of the essential items to shop now below!

Our Absolute Favorite: This pan has been on our radar for quite some time, but always seems to be sold out. That’s why when we spotted the Always Pan at Nordstrom (on sale!), we immediately had to get our hands on it — originally $145, now just $99!

10 Best Nordstrom 2021 Black Friday Deals Right Now

1. Up to 66% Off Women’s Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Let’s be real: Every fabulous fashionista needs to have a little black dress in their closet, and we adore this one from PRIM! It’s sublimely simple and absolutely gorgeous — originally $40, now just $29!

2. Up to 44% Off Coats and Outerwear

Our Absolute Favorite: If you need a staple layering jacket that you can wear with any outfit, this classic peacoat from Thread & Supply is exactly what you should take a look at! It’s elegant and easy to style — originally $58, now just $40!

3. Up to 58% Off Loungewear

Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t matter what time of year it is — when we’re lounging, we want to do it in comfy shorts! Enter this pair from BP. that are totally ideal — originally $29, now just $18!

4. Up to 63% Off Pants and Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with Levi’s jeans, and during Black Friday, you can get your hands on a pair for a steep discount. We’re particularly fond of this timeless and flattering high-waisted pair — originally $90, now just $54!

5. Up to 50% Off Sweatshirts and Hoodies

Our Absolute Favorite: Our favorite part of this Free People crewneck just may be the hidden side pockets! Plus, the oversized fit is so trendy — originally $88, now just $53!

6. Up to 49% Off Women’s Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s all about balloon sleeves, and they look especially amazing on sweaters. That’s why we’re obsessed with this knit from 1.STATE! It’s beyond beautiful and shoppers can’t get enough of it — originally $69, now just $46!

7. Up to 52% Off Women’s Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: A pair of genuine suede boots that’s over 50% off? Yes, please! These booties from Marc Fisher are going to be the shoes we wear on repeat in the fall and winter — originally $189, now just $90!

8. Up to 40% Off Women’s Heels

Our Absolute Favorite: It might be too cold to wear these Steve Madden chunky heels now, but we already know they’re going to become a wardrobe staple once temps warm up. We love their edgy style and how comfortable they are — originally $70, now just $42!

9. Up to 50% Off Slippers

Our Absolute Favorite: Furry slippers are always a good idea, so we immediately swooned over this pair from Minnetonka on first sight! They’re made from a fuzzy sherpa material and will also be a fantastic holiday gift — originally $50, now just $35!

10. Up to 60% Off Handbags and Wallets

Our Absolute Favorite: Black Friday is an excellent time to shop designer, which is why we’re getting our hands on this Marc Jacobs purse! It’s a compact crossbody that can add a pop of color to your outfit — originally $335, now just $134!

