17 Nordstrom Fashion Picks on Our Wish List Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to finally turn your closet into your happy place? No more pushing hanger after hanger to the side, trying to find a single thing in your wardrobe you actually want to wear. It’s time to get rid of the “maybe someday” pieces and start replacing them with “as often as possible” pieces!

Nordstrom obviously has a ton of trendy and timeless fashion to choose from — especially within its Nordstrom Made selections. Check out 17 of our current clothing, shoe and accessory faves below!

Clothing

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you love keeping up with the current trends, this BP. puff-sleeve prairie dress is a foolproof pick. It’s made of 100% cotton too, making it great for warm weather!

2. We Also Love: The retro vibes of these BP. flare jeans are perfected by the O-ring zip fly. They’re so flattering too!

3. We Can’t Forget: Linen-blend pants are the perfect summer alternative to winter sweatpants. This Treasure & Bond pair comes in such a cute blue print!

4. Anything But Basic: Simple and sweet yet automatically elevated, this pre-knotted Zella tee is a comfy-cute must. It has a pocket too!

5. On Trend: This Open Edit cami is another 2022 essential with its smocked fabric and ruffled trims. Definitely a piece you could dress up or down!

6. Having a Romp: This lightweight Caslon romper is a chic outfit in one comfy piece. We love the slouchy shoulders!

Shoes

7. Our Absolute Favorite: So beautiful! These metallic rainbow BP Be Proud sandals will level up any look (especially during Pride Month)!

8. We Also Love: If you want to ditch the heels for more everyday occasions, these chain-accented BP. slides are easy and stunning!

9. We Can’t Forget: These Open Edit pumps have a tapered heel but a steady base so you can confidently strut your stuff!

10. Don’t Walk, Run: Need a pair of athletic sneakers for the gym — or an hours-long mall trip? This Zella pair is cute, comfy and supportive!

11. Show-Stoppers: If you want to turn heads on your next night out, these over-the-knee BP. boots are high-shine attention grabbers!

Accessories

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Everyone needs a pair (or 10 pairs) of great sunglasses — and they don’t need to cost a fortune. This rectangular BP. pair is our pick!

13. We Also Love: Baseball caps will never get old, and this Treasure & Bond hat has a minimal design to help it go with everything!

15. We Can’t Forget: Huggie earrings will always be cute and stylish, whether you’re wearing jeans or a gown. This Nordstrom pair comes in both silver and gold!

16. It’s in the Bag: This faux-leather BP. tote is a great commuter bag you’ll want to wear on the weekends too!

17. Off the Chain: With mixed materials and multi-color and metallic beauty, this Open Edit necklace is one of the most adorable pieces of jewelry you can own!

Looking for more? Check out all Nordstrom Made products here!

