7 Nordstrom Fashion Finds on Sale — All Under $75

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You can always rely on Nordstrom to have an absolutely stacked sale section. No matter the time of year, there are always thousands upon thousands of markdowns waiting for you. Today is obviously no exception!

With so many top name brands, in-house exclusives and more ready to be snatched up, we just had to show you our faves of the moment. Shop below — everything is under $75!

This Puff-Sleeve Top

We love how Nordstrom always has some seriously chic Madewell picks marked down. This puff-sleeve top has a flattering wrap design and a subtle black floral print. Shoppers say it’s “darling”!

Get the Madewell Floral Jacquard Puff Sleeve Wrap Top (originally $92) for just $55 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!



These Versatile Jeans

It doesn’t get much more iconic than a pair of Wedgie jeans from Levi’s. This vintage-inspired pair is modern fashion-approved. It has a high waistline and an ultra-wearable design that both skinny jean lovers and wide-leg fans will adore!

Get the Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Jeans (originally $90) for just $63 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Ribbed Hoodie

This slouchy, lightweight hoodie has more of a sweater than a sweatshirt vibe. It has a V-neckline and dropped shoulders, but we absolutely love how cozy the hood makes everything look and feel!

Get the Treasure & Bond Rib Hoodie (originally $49) for just $21 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Modern Princess Gown

If Belle was your favorite Disney princess growing up, this satin gown is especially calling your name! The modern, grown-up silhouette makes sure it’s nothing like a childish costume though. Definitely worthy of a dance!

Get the Lulus One Last Glance Satin Evening Gown (originally $78) starting at just $39 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Fleece Shacket

The only thing better than a shacket? A fleece shacket! Talk about cute and cozy! The two-tone design of this one is so trendy too. Definitely a must-have for a fashionista!

Get the BLANKNYC Fleece Shacket (originally $88) for just $62 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

These Pocketed Leggings

Are you even shopping at Nordstrom if a pair of Zella leggings doesn’t end up in your cart? These moisture-wicking faves are what reviewers are calling the “best lulu dupes,” and for a “fraction of the cost” — especially while they’re on sale!

Get the Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings (originally $65) now starting at just $49 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Jersey and Lace Bralette

The bralette perfectly embodies both comfort and romance with its soft jersey cups and lace accents. It’s a great pick for both date night and lazy days at home!

Get the Hanky Panky Elena Jersey Bralette (originally $84) for just $50 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Looking for more? Check out the rest of the Nordstrom sale section here!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!