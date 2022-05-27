The Best Luxury Beauty Deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hi, beauty lover! This is your time to shine (or mattify, depending on your preference). The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here and there are hundreds of luxury makeup, hair and skincare items on sale right now, from lush lipsticks, to anti-aging cleansers, to futuristic hair tools!

This sale only lasts through June 5, 2022, so it’s time to get down to it and upgrade that vanity — and your everyday glam. There are deals on top brands rising up to 60% off, so how about it? Let’s get shopping! Check out our favorite picks below:

Skincare

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Turkey neck? Tech neck? Never heard of ’em — not with this StriVectin-TL™ Tightening Neck Cream Plus in your arsenal — originally $139 for the 3.4 oz, now just $83!

2. We Also Love: Vegan collagen, CBD and hyaluronic acid all in one moisturizer? This The Afterglow cream is what dreams are made of — originally $68, now just $41!

3. We Can’t Forget: This adorable, skin-plumping Kiramoon Flowermelon serum just got even more affordable — originally $36, now just $22!

Explore more skincare deals here!

Makeup

4. Our Absolute Favorite: The only thing better having than this gorgeous YSL Oil-in-Stick Lipstick Balm on your vanity? Wearing it on your lips! — originally $39, now starting at just $23!

5. We Also Love: This Hourglass Immaculate Liquid Powder Foundation‘s velvet matte finish is perfect for combo/oily skin — originally $60, now just $30!

6. We Can’t Forget: This waterproof Anastasia Beverly Hills brow gel is pigmented for fuller, defined brows — originally starting at $9, now starting at just $6!

Hair

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Every day can be a good hair day with this T3 Whirl Trio curling iron set — originally valued at $355, now just $276!

8. We Also Love: With this color-prolonging Lazartigue Color Protect Conditioner, your hair could look fresh out of the salon for longer than ever before — originally $34, now just $20!

Bath and Body

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Soften your skin and smell like a sunny day with this Megababe Power Wash scrub— originally $14, now just $8!

10. We Also Love: This Birkenstock Regenerative Oil contains prickly pear and cork oak extract to keep your skin moisturized and bright — originally $72, now just $43!

11. We Can’t Forget: How about a whole set, whether as a gift to someone else or yourself! This Omorovicza Bathing Set is pure luxury — originally $72, now just $50!

Fragrance

12. Our Absolute Favorite: If you want a perfume for summer, there’s no going wrong with this orange blossom, coconut and sandalwood Smiley® x 212 by Carolina Herrera VIP Rosé Eau de Parfum — originally $170, now just $102!

13. We Also Love: If you’re looking for home fragrance, the deal on this Serene House diffuser is unbeatable — originally $25, now just $10!

14. We Can’t Forget: We’re always on the lookout for new candles, and this giftable, floral Illume tin candle is irresistible — originally $24, now just $18!

Tools and Accessories

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Say goodbye to peach fuzz and hello to glowing skin with this Dermaflash LUXE dermaplaning device — originally $199, now just $139!

16. We Also Love: Stick this Botanika Life cryo roller in the freezer for two hours and then roll it all over for relaxing muscle recovery — originally $60, now just $36!

17. We Can’t Forget: Need to make sure you can do your glam on the go? Grab this large Stephanie Johnson cosmetic case — originally $110, now just $77!

Looking for something else? Shop the entire beauty section of the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!