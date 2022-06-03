Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is sadly coming to a close, and we’re about shopped out. Not! We could keep going for weeks, no, years! But unfortunately, we only have through June 5. But hey, that means there’s still time!

With deals up to 60% off, it’s no surprise that some pieces are low in stock or totally sold out. But we did some scavenging and found some amazing fashion and beauty buys you can still nab marked down — for now. Check them out below and shop quickly!

This Floral Blouse

So cute! This top’s dainty, vintage-look floral print drew Us in — and then the drawstring waist proceeded to cinch Us in as well! Flattering, flowy and sweet as pie, this V-neck top is the dress-up, dress-down find your closet’s been waiting for!

Get the Treasure & Bond Floral Drawstring Waist Top (originally $59) now starting at just $41 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Trendy Sandal

How about a flip flop but…elevated? Literally! These block-heel sandals are offering the best in “chic, contemporary minimalism,” and we love the lilac purple shade. It’s the perfect color for summer 2022. There’s a beige style as well with clear straps!

Get the Steve Madden Claudette Sandal (originally $80) for just $48 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Cozy Cardigan

Say hello to your next summer morning/summer night essential! This textured cardigan is the perfect layer to toss on over, well, just about anything. Jeans and a tee, a mini dress, a romper — you’ll likely be reaching for this sweater (and its adorable patch pockets) every day!

Get the Caslon Open Front Cardigan Sweater (originally $69) for just $46 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

These Chunky Hoops

Smaller, chunky hoop earrings are huge in fashion right now, so we feel super lucky to have found this amazing pair in stock and on sale in both gold and silver. The slight twist to the design is totally cool, and reviewers are calling them an “everyday staple”!

Get the Madewell Archway Chunky Small Hoop Earrings (originally $22) starting at just $13 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Concealer Kit

Goodbye, tired eyes! This bestselling compact contains a creamy concealer and a pressed powder for long-lasting brightness and smoothness. The soft-focus effect is gorgeous, and we love that it’s waterproof, sweat-resistant and humidity-resistant. It’s still available in many shades too!

Get the Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer Kit (originally $40) for just $28 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Drapey Ruana

This lightweight, flowy ruana will be beautiful dressed up a little for a dinner or event, but we’d also love to see it on the beach worn as a cover-up over your favorite swimsuit. The versatility is unmatched!

Get the Treasure & Bond Oversize Print Ruana (originally $49) for just $17 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Tory Burch Bag

Obviously a Nordstrom sale means we need to shop designer bags! You can currently save big on this timeless Tory Burch chain crossbody — a bag you’ll wear whenever, wherever, forever!

Get the Tory Burch Robinson Wallet on a Chain (originally $298) for just $209 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Looking for something else? Shop the rest of the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here before it’s over!

