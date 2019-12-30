The Cozy Soft-Knit Top to Get Us Through January — 50% Off at Nordstrom!





Don’t hate Us for saying this — but is anyone else slightly relieved to be at the tail-end of the holiday season? Sure, there’s nothing better than fun with family and friends, but getting back to our normal routines does feel amazing!

Spending less money at festive events and spending more time at home cooking dinner (not to mention making a grand return to the gym) are all on the horizon, and we’re pumped. Of course, it’s always a little sad coming back to reality — which is why we all need a security blanket to adjust to the dark days of January. That’s exactly why this ultra-cozy piece is at the top of our 2020 must-haves — and it’s available at Nordstrom for 50% off right now!

Get the Bobeau Rib Long Sleeve Fuzzy Top (originally $54), for $27 at Nordstrom! Now 50% off!

The Bobeau Long Sleeve Fuzzy Top has an unbelievable sale price — it’s only $27, which is ideal after a month of serious splurging and low bank account balances! It’s a crewneck in an ultra-soft knit with ribbing at the seams plus reverse-seam detailing, which creates a relaxed and easy-to-wear effect.

Reviewers are smitten with the fast-selling piece, which has over 500 near-perfect ratings. Shoppers are calling it their “go-to sweater,” with one fan even stating that they would “live in this sweater if [they] could.” Another proclaimed this top their “everyday piece” that looks “grown-up,” but is also capable for making you feel like you’re “wearing PJs at the grocery store.” Well, that’s pretty much the dream as far as we’re concerned!

Get the Bobeau Rib Long Sleeve Fuzzy Top (originally $54), for $27 at Nordstrom! Now 50% off!

The flattering fit is also the subject of praise, with a wide range of customers noting its “slimming effect” and “stretchy” material. Nordstrom advises that it runs slightly large, so if you’re in between sizes, it may be best to order a size down if you plan to use this piece as an everyday essential. While the material is soft and warm, it’s also thin — which means this is a winter savior, designed for layering under larger jackets when braving the great outdoors (or the tireless trek to your car).

In terms of colors, the options are strong. We’re partial to the Camo Black (pictured), but there’s also an Ash Rose, a Leopard Brown, a Midnight Navy, a Raven Black Mix and a Sugar (which is a subtle off-white shade). The best part about this sale is that at $27, you definitely don’t have to pick just one. Think of this is an investment that actually doesn’t require investing much at all! It’s no surprise that some reviewers admitted to being repeat customers after falling in love with this “lightweight” piece that’s “perfect for fall and winter.” It looks like this fuzzy top may be just the ticket to beating the January blues.

See it: Get the Bobeau Rib Long Sleeve Fuzzy Top (originally $54), for $27 at Nordstrom! Now 50% off!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!