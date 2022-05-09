The Chicest Spring Dresses on Sale at Nordstrom — Starting at $13

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Warmer weather means dress season is officially upon Us, and what better way to embrace the spirit than by picking up some new frocks to add to your wardrobe rotation? Thankfully we don’t have to break the bank to score new pieces — Nordstrom has plenty of options that are currently on sale!

With that in mind, we picked out our favorite options that are currently marked down and you won’t find anywhere else besides Nordstrom. We covered party dresses, daytime dresses and even picks that are more versatile. You can snag one of these garments for as little as $13, so check out what we’re currently browsing below!

This Sleek Wrap Dress

If you have a wedding you’re planning on attending or any other type of formal bash, you can confidently wear this wrap dress! The draped fabric has a flattering effect which clings to your figure in all of the right places.

Get the Chelsea28 Side Ruched Faux Wrap Dress (originally $89) on sale for $71 at Nordstrom!

This Cutout Midi Dress

The obvious standout features of this dress are the cutouts on the sides, which not only show off extra skin but can also make you appear slimmer! They are expertly placed right at the waist so that it draws the eye in and makes for a sleek look, no matter what body type you have.

Get the Open Edit Waist Detail Midi Dress (originally $69) on sale for $38 at Nordstrom!

This Printed Slip Dress

For a daytime look, we’re planning on slipping into this midi dress! It’s casual but looks like you took the time to create a put-together ensemble, and on top of that, there are plenty of footwear picks that will match this dress’ vibe. Rock it with sneakers, slides, sandals or heels if you want to elevate the aesthetic!

Get the BP. Tie Back Midi Slipdress (originally $49) on sale for $29 at Nordstrom!

This Satin Wrap Dress

This is what we would call an all-occasion dress. We adore an LBD moment, and the way this dress was designed makes it ideal for warmer weather! You can never go wrong with a flowy wrap dress, especially when it comes in black.

Get the Halogen Satin Mix Sleeveless Dress (originally $99) on sale for $50 at Nordstrom!

This Everyday Mini Dress

Plaid prints are a go-to for the spring and the summer, especially when it’s rendered in pretty pastels! The light coral teamed with the creamy white shade look excellent together, and we’re crushing on the flattering fit of the garment.

Get the BP. Plaid Square Neck Sundress (originally $39) on sale for $13 at Nordstrom!

This Slinky Mini Dress

Wearing this dress will make anyone feel like they’re the life of the party! It’s swoon-worthy and easy to wear, plus you can quickly dress it up or down. With a denim jacket, this is the perfect daytime dress — and on its own with heels, it’s made for going out with friends on the weekend!

Get the BP. Cowl Neck Satin Minidress (originally $49) on sale for $20 at Nordstrom!

This Versatile Wrap Dress

We can picture this dress looking lovely for multiple occasions, be it a more professional event or a dressier affair. If you need an outfit that can take you from day to night, you’ve met your match!

Get the Chelsea28 Sleeveless Faux Wrap Dress (originally $99) on sale for $69 at Nordstrom!

