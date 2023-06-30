Cancel OK
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Dreamy Dresses

10 of the Best Maxi Dresses on Sale at Nordstrom

By
nordstrom-maxi-dresses-sale
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Mad for maxis! Maxi dresses and skirts are at the top of every fashionista’s shopping list this summer, and we’re going to help you crush the trend (for less). Whether you need something casual, beachy or formal, Nordstrom has plenty of options for you!

Below, you can shop 10 maxi dresses on sale at Nordstrom right now. Prices start at just $35, but these deals won’t last forever. So let’s do this thing!

Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress

Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress in Olive at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • A fan-favorite pick with 800+ reviews
  • Nine color options
  • Bra-friendly straps

Cons:

  • Unlined
  • Line dry recommended
  • Petite reviews found it to be too long
Was $68On Sale: $48You Save 29%
See it!

Chelsea28 One-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Chelsea28 One-Shoulder Maxi Dress in Navy Print at Nordstrom, Size Xx-Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Flowy fit doesn't cling to body
  • Gorgeous floral design
  • Side slit for movement

Cons:

  • May run large
  • Needs strapless (or no) bra
  • Only a few reviews
Was $99On Sale: $58You Save 41%
See it!

Treasure & Bond Tie Back Halter Maxi Dress

Treasure & Bond Tie Back Halter Maxi Dress in Black at Nordstrom, Size Xx-Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Beautiful tie detail in back
  • Flounced hem
  • Adjustable fit

Cons:

  • Black and blue colorways are less discounted than orange
  • No written reviews
  • Line dry recommended
Was $69On Sale: $40You Save 42%
See it!

Elle Zeitoune Louisa Underwire Mermaid Gown

elle zeitoune Louisa Underwire Mermaid Gown in Indigo at Nordstrom, Size Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Supportive and bust-defining underwire
  • Excellent for formal events and black tie affairs
  • Partially lined

Cons:

  • Only one color
  • Dry clean or hand wash
  • A few shoppers has sizing issues — check size guide!
Was $300On Sale: $120You Save 60%
See it!

Good American Ruched Maxi Dress

Good American Ruched Maxi Dress in Black at Nordstrom, Size 5
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Flattering ruching
  • Lined
  • Trendy square neckline

Cons:

  • No reviews
  • Curve-hugging fit may put off some shoppers
  • Only one color
Was $129On Sale: $90You Save 30%
See it!

Treasure & Bond Vented Back Maxi Dress

nordstrom-treasure-bond-maxi-dress
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Back vent is cute and breezy
  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash, tumble dry

Cons:

  • Yellow colorway is less discounted than striped colorway
  • Can't be dressed up much
  • Only two colors
Was $69On Sale: $48You Save 30%
See it!

Caslon Stripe Cross Strap Sleeveless Linen Blend Maxi Sundress

nordstrom-maxi-dresses-caslon-stripe
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Super flowy, comfy fit
  • Airy linen-rayon blend
  • Perfect for vacations

Cons:

  • Only the blue colorway is on sale
  • Only one review so far
  • Not bra strap-friendly
Was $79On Sale: $47You Save 41%
See it!

Topshop Ruched Oversize Long Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress

Topshop Ruched Oversize Long Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress in Light Green at Nordstrom, Size Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Drapey, high-fashion fit
  • Smocked waist with side ties
  • Two eye-catching colorways

Cons:

  • Line dry recommended
  • No written reviews
  • May be a too warm on super hot summer days
Was $145On Sale: $87You Save 40%
See it!

1.STATE Crochet Tassel Trim Sleeveless Maxi Dress

1.STATE Crochet Tassel Trim Sleeveless Maxi Dress in Pink Crackle at Nordstrom, Size Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Breezy 100% viscose
  • Crochet and tassel accents
  • Smocked back

Cons:

  • No reviews yet
  • Pink Crackle is less discounted than Pink Floral
  • Not bra strap-friendly
Was $59On Sale: $35You Save 41%
See it!

Vince Camuto Satin Maxi Dress

Vince Camuto Satin Maxi Dress in Birch at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Great for brides
  • Machine wash, tumble dry
  • Subtle crinkle texture

Cons:

  • No reviews yet
  • No specifically flattering features
  • Only one color
Was $99On Sale: $79You Save 20%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more maxi dresses here and check out more sale finds at Nordstrom here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Boho-Maxi-Skirt-Stock-Photo

17 Comfy Maxi Skirts That Truly Feel Light as Air

Read article
loose-fitting-jumpsuits

17 Loose-Fitting Jumpsuits We Love More Than Form-Fitting Ones

Read article
amazon-the-saem-eye-stick

Deal Alert! Our Favorite Icy-Cool Eye Stick Is on Sale for Just $10

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!