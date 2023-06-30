Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Mad for maxis! Maxi dresses and skirts are at the top of every fashionista’s shopping list this summer, and we’re going to help you crush the trend (for less). Whether you need something casual, beachy or formal, Nordstrom has plenty of options for you!

Below, you can shop 10 maxi dresses on sale at Nordstrom right now. Prices start at just $35, but these deals won’t last forever. So let’s do this thing!

Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress Pros: A fan-favorite pick with 800+ reviews

Nine color options

Bra-friendly straps Cons: Unlined

Line dry recommended

Petite reviews found it to be too long Was $68 On Sale: $48 You Save 29% See it!

Chelsea28 One-Shoulder Maxi Dress Pros: Flowy fit doesn't cling to body

Gorgeous floral design

Side slit for movement Cons: May run large

Needs strapless (or no) bra

Only a few reviews Was $99 On Sale: $58 You Save 41% See it!

Treasure & Bond Tie Back Halter Maxi Dress Pros: Beautiful tie detail in back

Flounced hem

Adjustable fit Cons: Black and blue colorways are less discounted than orange

No written reviews

Line dry recommended Was $69 On Sale: $40 You Save 42% See it!

Elle Zeitoune Louisa Underwire Mermaid Gown Pros: Supportive and bust-defining underwire

Excellent for formal events and black tie affairs

Partially lined Cons: Only one color

Dry clean or hand wash

A few shoppers has sizing issues — check size guide! Was $300 On Sale: $120 You Save 60% See it!

Good American Ruched Maxi Dress Pros: Flattering ruching

Lined

Trendy square neckline Cons: No reviews

Curve-hugging fit may put off some shoppers

Only one color Was $129 On Sale: $90 You Save 30% See it!

Treasure & Bond Vented Back Maxi Dress Pros: Back vent is cute and breezy

100% cotton

Machine wash, tumble dry Cons: Yellow colorway is less discounted than striped colorway

Can't be dressed up much

Only two colors Was $69 On Sale: $48 You Save 30% See it!

Caslon Stripe Cross Strap Sleeveless Linen Blend Maxi Sundress Pros: Super flowy, comfy fit

Airy linen-rayon blend

Perfect for vacations Cons: Only the blue colorway is on sale

Only one review so far

Not bra strap-friendly Was $79 On Sale: $47 You Save 41% See it!

Topshop Ruched Oversize Long Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress Pros: Drapey, high-fashion fit

Smocked waist with side ties

Two eye-catching colorways Cons: Line dry recommended

No written reviews

May be a too warm on super hot summer days Was $145 On Sale: $87 You Save 40% See it!

1.STATE Crochet Tassel Trim Sleeveless Maxi Dress Pros: Breezy 100% viscose

Crochet and tassel accents

Smocked back Cons: No reviews yet

Pink Crackle is less discounted than Pink Floral

Not bra strap-friendly Was $59 On Sale: $35 You Save 41% See it!

Vince Camuto Satin Maxi Dress Pros: Great for brides

Machine wash, tumble dry

Subtle crinkle texture Cons: No reviews yet

No specifically flattering features

Only one color Was $99 On Sale: $79 You Save 20% See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more maxi dresses here and check out more sale finds at Nordstrom here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: