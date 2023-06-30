Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Mad for maxis! Maxi dresses and skirts are at the top of every fashionista’s shopping list this summer, and we’re going to help you crush the trend (for less). Whether you need something casual, beachy or formal, Nordstrom has plenty of options for you!
Below, you can shop 10 maxi dresses on sale at Nordstrom right now. Prices start at just $35, but these deals won’t last forever. So let’s do this thing!
Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress
Pros:
- A fan-favorite pick with 800+ reviews
- Nine color options
- Bra-friendly straps
Cons:
- Unlined
- Line dry recommended
- Petite reviews found it to be too long
Chelsea28 One-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Flowy fit doesn't cling to body
- Gorgeous floral design
- Side slit for movement
Cons:
- May run large
- Needs strapless (or no) bra
- Only a few reviews
Treasure & Bond Tie Back Halter Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Beautiful tie detail in back
- Flounced hem
- Adjustable fit
Cons:
- Black and blue colorways are less discounted than orange
- No written reviews
- Line dry recommended
Elle Zeitoune Louisa Underwire Mermaid Gown
Pros:
- Supportive and bust-defining underwire
- Excellent for formal events and black tie affairs
- Partially lined
Cons:
- Only one color
- Dry clean or hand wash
- A few shoppers has sizing issues — check size guide!
Good American Ruched Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Flattering ruching
- Lined
- Trendy square neckline
Cons:
- No reviews
- Curve-hugging fit may put off some shoppers
- Only one color
Treasure & Bond Vented Back Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Back vent is cute and breezy
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash, tumble dry
Cons:
- Yellow colorway is less discounted than striped colorway
- Can't be dressed up much
- Only two colors
Caslon Stripe Cross Strap Sleeveless Linen Blend Maxi Sundress
Pros:
- Super flowy, comfy fit
- Airy linen-rayon blend
- Perfect for vacations
Cons:
- Only the blue colorway is on sale
- Only one review so far
- Not bra strap-friendly
Topshop Ruched Oversize Long Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Drapey, high-fashion fit
- Smocked waist with side ties
- Two eye-catching colorways
Cons:
- Line dry recommended
- No written reviews
- May be a too warm on super hot summer days
1.STATE Crochet Tassel Trim Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Breezy 100% viscose
- Crochet and tassel accents
- Smocked back
Cons:
- No reviews yet
- Pink Crackle is less discounted than Pink Floral
- Not bra strap-friendly
Vince Camuto Satin Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Great for brides
- Machine wash, tumble dry
- Subtle crinkle texture
Cons:
- No reviews yet
- No specifically flattering features
- Only one color
Looking for something else? Explore more maxi dresses here and check out more sale finds at Nordstrom here!
