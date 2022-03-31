Our Picks: The 21 Best Spring Deals Right Now at Nordstrom — Up to 45% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everything’s coming up roses! And by roses, we mean major markdowns. Right now at Nordstrom, you can shop a huge selection of spring items that are on sale for up to 45% off! Since the season only just begun, you definitely need to head on over to check out all of the cute clothing, shoes and accessories that are perfect for warmer weather.

To save you time, we scoured the site for our absolute favorite finds. And so, we present to you our 21 top picks from this epic savings event — from shorts to sandals. This list has everything you could possibly need for a spring break vacation, weekend party or everyday ensemble. Elevate your spring #OOTDs with these deals and discounts. Keep scrolling before these gorgeous gems sell out!

Please note all deals, product information and pricing is valid at the time of update but is subject to change.

21 Best Deals From the Nordstrom Spring Sale

1. Pretty in puff sleeves! This smocked blouse by ASTR the Label is a spring sensation — up to 25% off!

2. Color Us impressed with these trendy square-toe heels from Marc Fisher LTD, a surefire spring staple — up to 25% off!

3. Turn heads at your next cocktail party in this flattering sweetheart neck sheath by Dress the Population — up to 45% off!

4. We’re all about that good good from Good American! These ’90s-inspired relaxed high-waisted jeans are fashion-forward and Kardashian-approved — up to 25% off!

5. My sister recently wore this flowy floral dress by Likely on a trip to Charleston, and she got compliments all day long — up to 25% off!

6. Make a footwear fashion statement with these leather chain sandals from Vince Camuto — up to 29% off!

7. You are going to see oversized button-downs everywhere this season! This striped poplin piece from Topshop works as a cover-up at the beach or an overshirt with a two-piece set — 30% off!

8. We’re totes obsessed with this patterned tote from Vince Camuto! Also available in a larger travel size — 30% off!

9. Feel the flower power in this lovely floral mini dress from French Connection — 40% off!

10. Step up your sneaker game in these plaid pastel kicks from Sam Edelman — 42% off!

11. Keep it cozy all spring with these top-rated Ugg slingback slippers — 25% off!

12. The style of the moment, these Marc Fisher LTD braided heels are oh-so-chic and cushioned for comfort — 41% off!

13. Every closet needs a classic purse. This Vince Camuto leather shoulder bag is an everyday essential — up to 30% off!

14. By now, you’ve probably figured out that we absolutely adore gingham. We’re especially smitten with this long sleeve scooped ruffle top from Madewell — 20% off!

15. Play around with a preppy long in this polo knit dress from Rag and Bone — up to 40% off!

16. If you don’t have a pair of Levi’s denim shorts in your wardrobe, this is your sign to get them — 25% off!

17. Purple is the Pantone Color of the Year, so embrace the popular shade with these high-waisted leggings from Zella — 25% off!

18. This Open Edited blazer means business! Level up your outerwear collection with this chic jacket, available in multiple colors for spring — 25% off!

19. Have a good night’s sleep in this bestselling pajama shorts set — 25% off!

20. Run like the wind in these performance dolphin-hem shorts by Zella — 25% off!

21. Swimsuit season is around the corner! Get ready for pool days with this flattering one-piece from La Blanca — up to 30% off!

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!