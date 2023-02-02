Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Nordstrom for Her — All Under $100

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s February, so you know what that means — the day filled with chocolates, candy and love is around the corner. Valentine’s Day can be an expensive endeavor, so we gathered the best gifts you can snag for under $100 at Nordstrom right now.

If you still can’t think of the perfect present to make your lady feel special on V-Day and don’t want to be stuck picking up a flower arrangement at the corner deli, here are some ideas Nordstrom that will seriously impress your special someone!

Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas

Cute and comfy! Grab your girl this adorable pajama set so she feels like her best self while watching a movie, having a lazy day or even just going to sleep.

Get the Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas starting at $30 now!

L’Amour Mug

Your morning coffee just got sweeter! If your loved one adores a cup of coffee, this chic mug will definitely win their heart. It’s a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift — after all, you can’t go wrong with Le Creuset.

Get the Le Creuset L’Amour Mug for just $24 now!

Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue Ultra Wear Lip Colour

The final touch (and sometimes most important part) of a look is lipstick — it just pulls it all together. This Chanel duo lipstick and gloss is the ultimate beauty item to throw in your purse to leave you looking refreshed all night.

Get the Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue Ultra Wear Lip Colour for just $45 now!

Classic Le Mini™ Round Eternity Rose

The Venus Et Fleur Eternity rose is an elegant, beautiful piece of decor that will elevate any space. This singular rose can last over a year and will boast the same refreshing floral scent the whole time.

Get the Classic Le Mini™ Round Eternity Rose for just $53 now!

Skims Soft Lounge Long Slipdress

The most divine dress for any occasion — classy, simple and effortless. You can dress it up with heels and a designer bag, or style it down as a beach cover-up over a bathing suit. This Skims slip dress is on every girl’s list!

Get the Skims Soft Lounge Long Slipdress for $78 now!

