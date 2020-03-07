This ‘Magic’ Area Rug With Over 4,000 Reviews Is Virtually Stain-Proof

Have you ever tried putting a rug in your home, hoping to seriously up your decor game — only to have to get rid of it within a few months because you just couldn’t keep it clean? It’s almost like most rugs are specially magnetized, made specifically to attract spills and dirt! “Most,” however, is definitely the key word here.

We can’t believe we’re saying this, but move over, Aladdin — because there’s a new magic carpet in town. It doesn’t fly, but we wouldn’t trade it for anything, because this one has even more impressive abilities. So impressive that over 4,000 Amazon reviewers are mind-blown by it. They say there must be some sort of spell that was placed on it, because it’s virtually stain-proof!

Get the nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug starting at just $11 for the smallest size at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are dazzled by this area rug, if not totally confused by it. How is it possible that it’s survived dog accidents (of multiple kinds), muddy shoes, dropped food and spilled drinks, able to maintain its pristine perfection no matter what? It’s so easy to clean up. Shoppers say any potential stains just disappear — seemingly into thin air. That goes for any color too, so don’t be afraid to go for the off-white shades!

Apart from its anti-stain traits, this rug is a winner in every other way too. Shoppers say they would marry it if they could. That’s how soft it is. They just want to lie down on it and totally ditch the rest of their responsibilities. The high quality is notable, and the design itself is fulfilling their mid-century modern dreams — for a majorly affordable price!

This rug is super soft, but very durable, and you’ll be happy to know that it shouldn’t be shedding all over your home. Its Moroccan-inspired design will remain intact, breathing elegance into your space. This is the type of rug that will have people walking into your house asking, “How expensive was your interior designer?”

This rug is available in multiple colors: black, two shades of blue, two more of grey, pink and two off-whites with multicolor patterns. The best part is that they’re all available in so many different sizes — and shapes! Whether you need a small runner, a medium-sized oval rug or a room-spanning rectangular one, there’s one for you here. So what are you waiting for? Go find it!

