This Electric Face Mask With a 2-Speed Fan Is on Sale for a Limited Time

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Cloth masks? Old news. Okay, seriously — cloth masks are definitely great to have and wear, but at this point, we are ready to kick things up a notch. We’re pretty sick of built-up condensation, “maskne,” ill-fitting designs and, of course, feeling stifled and uncomfortable. It’s 2020 — can’t we get something more high-tech?

Of course we can! While the medical-grade and N95 masks are still best left to healthcare workers on the front lines, we don’t have to feel sweaty and overheated in our fabric masks forever. We can step things up with this O2 Flow mask instead. And guess what — it’s electric (boogie woogie woogie)!

Get the O2 Flow Electric Face Mask // True HEPA + Carbon Filter (originally $130) for just $99.99 at Touch of Modern!

Grabbing this mask for under $100 is honestly a huge win. You can tell straight away that it’s advanced just by looking at it, but the more details you learn, the more impressed you’ll be. This mask has a 3D purification air duct. It has a built-in two-speed fan to reduce moisture build-up, and it may provide up to “six times the fresh air required for normal breathing every hour.” This fan may even help get you through intense workouts comfortably!

This electric mask also has an active exhaust valve. How does it work? Basically, it automatically opens up to release exhaust gas from your mask when it senses the pressure inside is greater than that of the outside air. This way, you’re breathing in filtered, free-flowing air while releasing all of the heavy, bad stuff.

Get the O2 Flow Electric Face Mask // True HEPA + Carbon Filter (originally $130) for just $99.99 at Touch of Modern!

This mask if made of a soft, silicone material, so it feels like a second skin, and it has adjustable ear loops to get you a great fit. Doing something active and need an even more secure fit? Just add on the included hook-and-loop band! Also included in this purchase? A HEPA + carbon filter, a carry bag — and don’t forget the charging cable! When you charge this mask up to full, the battery can last up to seven hours. And that’s just with continuous use, so you might even be able to make one charge last days. And hey, even if the battery does run out one day, you’ll still be wearing a mask, so it’s no biggie!

This mask can be sterilized with an alcohol wipe and reused over and over again. It will probably become a must for you when dealing with toxins, fumes, dust, humidity and, of course, harmful particles. It’s definitely an upgrade worth treating yourself to, especially at this price. Don’t miss out — see what real O2 Flow is all about!

Get the O2 Flow Electric Face Mask // True HEPA + Carbon Filter (originally $130) for just $99.99 at Touch of Modern!

Looking for more? Shop other tech from Touch of Modern here!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!